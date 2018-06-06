Van Jones Snares Kim Kardashian West Post-Pardon Interview for CNN

Kim Kardashian West will give an exclusive interview to CNN’s Van Jones about her role in securing the presidential pardon of Alice Marie Johnson, the nonviolent drug offender who has served more than 21 years after being convicted on drug-possession charges.
Jones says he has been working with The Dream Corps, a social justice advocacy organization he founded, to secure a pardon for Johnson. “We despaired we’d ever get her out,” said Jones. People working with Jones and Kardashian West on this pardon came into contact with each other, he said, spurring the chance for an interview. “I don’t know anybody who can say no to a Kardashian,” he said.
Jones is expected to interview Kardashian West tomorrow. Part of the exchange will air during the 10 p.m. hour of “CNN Tonight with Don Lemon” Thursday evening, while a fuller version of the interview is slated to run during the June 16th broadcast of his own “The Van Jones Show” on CNN. “You’ve seen very few celebrities walk into that Trump White House. She went into the lion’s den, and she came out with a victory,” Jones said. “She was ridiculed for even trying.”
Jones said his Dream Corps had been working on a pardon for Johnson for some time, but believed that after Trump took office it would not happen. Kardashian West managed to meet with the President last week and the White House announced the pardon Wednesday. “We thought we’d never get this thing done, but we kept fighting, and we discovered that Jared Kushner – because his dad went to prison – is very passionate about this issue,” Jones recounted. “We’ve got 99 conflicts with them, but this ain’t one.”