‘Van Helsing’ Renewed for Season 4 at Syfy, Sets New Showunner

Syfy has renewed “Van Helsing” for a fourth season ahead of the Season 3 finale.

13 new episodes of the action-horror series will air in 2019. In addition, Jonathan Walker has come onboard as showrunner for the new season, taking over from Neil LaBute.

The third season finale will air on Dec. 28.

“Van Helsing” airs on Syfy in the U.S. and on SuperEcran in Quebec, Canada. The series is available globally on Netflix. It stars Kelly Overton, Missy Peregrym, Jonathan Scarfe, Christopher Heyerdahl, Vincent Gale, Rukiya Bernard, Trezzo Mahoro and Aleks Paunovic.

The series is produced by Nomadic Pictures. Chad Oakes and Mike Frislev from Nomadic Pictures executive produce along with Evan Tyler of Industry Works and Dave Brown and Zadoc Angell of Echo Lake Entertainment, as well as Daniel March of Dynamic Television. Dynamic Television is also handling the worldwide distribution for the series, excluding first run U.S. television and Canada.

“Having been in the writing room on ‘Van Helsing’ since Season 1 I’m excited to take the reins as showrunner from Neil LaBute,” Walker said. “Season 4 will delve deeper into the iconic lore of the vampires and their ultimate goals for this world. New villains will rise along with unexpected heroes joining the fight. We have a fantastic build planned for this season and I’m thrilled to share it with our dedicated fans.”

The series set in a world dominated and controlled by vampires. Season three continues the story of Vanessa Van Helsing and her band of heroes as they fight to reclaim the world after vampires took over during “The Rising.”