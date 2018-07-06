Uruguay vs. France World Cup Live Stream: How to Watch

France and Uruguay both scored major upsets in their last 16 matches this weekend. Les Bleus knocked out Argentina — and star player Lionel Messi — in a stunning 4-3 win on Saturday with two stellar goals in particular from 19-year-old Kylian Mbappe.

Kylian Mbappé with Messi after the France-Argentina game #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/exfQXgQ8Ik — FC Barcelona Fl (@FCBarcelonaFl) June 30, 2018

Then, just as Argentine fans were licking their wounds, Uruguay knocked Portugal and in so doing, Cristiano Ronaldo, out of the World Cup in their match immediately after. Thanks to Edinson Cavani’s two goals, Uruguay decisively won 2-1. Thursday’s match between Uruguay and France will see the tensions rise as they head into the quarter-final round.

Uruguay will play France at Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod on Friday, July 6 at 10 a.m. ET, airing on Fox Sports 1. The match can be streamed on FoxSports.com and the Fox Sports Go apps. Telemundo’s coverage will also be available for streaming via the Telemundo Deportes En Vivo apps (for iOS and Android) and Telemundo stations’ apps.

