‘UnREAL’ Co-Creator Sarah Gertrude Shapiro Signs Overall Deal With ABC Studios (EXCLUSIVE)

Sarah Gertrude Shapiro
CREDIT: jessica chou for Variety

ABC Studios has signed Sarah Gertrude Shapiro to a two year overall deal, Variety has learned exclusively.

Shapiro was an executive producer and co-creator of the critically-acclaimed hit Lifetime drama series “UnREAL,” for which she received an Emmy, Peabody Award, and AFI award nomination.

The series was inspired by Shapiro’s short film “Sequin Raze,” which was itself based on her real experience working on “The Bachelor.” “UnREAL” documented the behind-the-scenes happenings of a “Bachelor”-like reality dating show. Its first three seasons aired on Lifetime with the fourth and final season airing on Hulu earlier this year.

Under the deal, Shapiro will develop projects across all platforms both for ABC Signature Studios and ABC Studios. She was previously under an overall deal at A+E Studio, which produced “UnREAL.”

Known for her storylines that empower women, Shapiro also recently completed writing a screenplay for Amazon and will make her feature directorial debut on the film. It tells the story of a female army fighting ISIS.

She is also an alumnus of the prestigious AFI Directing Workshop for Women, and graduated from Sarah Lawrence College with a degree in fiction and filmmaking.

She is repped by UTA, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, and Felker, Toczek, Suddleson and Abramson.

