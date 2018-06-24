Univision, Dish Spar Over Potential Blackout as Contract Deadline Looms

By
Cynthia Littleton

Managing Editor: Television

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
Univision logo
CREDIT: Courtesy of Univision

Univision stations are facing a potential blackout on Dish’s satellite platform as a June 30 contract expiration deadline looms.

Univision began warning viewers of the possible shutdown on Saturday. Dish said it was still “actively working” with Univision to reach a contract agreement. The deal covers Univision stations in top markets such as New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago given Dish’s national platform. The satcaster has about 13.1 million subscribers across its Dish and Sling platforms. Univision owns about 60 TV stations in sizable markets across the country.

“Dish has left us no choice but to alert our viewers that they could face yet another Dish service interruption,” Univision said in a statement. “Dish has dismissed multiple good-faith carriage offers from UCI, including one to extend our current agreement to avoid a disruption of service. While DISH’s own lead negotiator recently compared programming disputes to ‘having a heart attack,’ Dish still seems intent on entering what would be their broadcast blackout since 2010 and causing yet another heart attack for their customers.”

Related

Univision maintains that its primary Spanish-language network is the third most-watched channel across Dish’s platform. Dish counters that the network has lost audience significantly during the past five years. The satcaster also noted that the Spanish-language rights to the World Cup have moved from Univision to rival Telemundo.

“We are actively working to reach a fair deal before the contract between Dish and Univision expires knowing that only Univision can choose to take its content away from Dish and Sling customers,” Dish said in a statement. “Negotiations are standard in the pay-TV industry. Univision is demanding a rate increase of 75% for channels whose ratings have declined by nearly a third over the past five years. This from a company that lost its ability to offer the World Cup not just this year but in 2022 and 2026.”

Univision’s battle with Charlie Ergen’s Dish is brewing just as Univision has undergone a transition in the CEO suite with broadcast TV veteran Vince Sadusky succeeding Randy Falco.

Popular on Variety

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

  • Jason Blum

    Jason Blum on Who's Scarier: Roger Ailes or Michael Myers?

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Jessica Biel (L) and Alison Brie

    Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

More TV

  • Univision logo

    Univision, Dish Spar Over Potential Blackout as Contract Deadline Looms

    Univision stations are facing a potential blackout on Dish’s satellite platform as a June 30 contract expiration deadline looms. Univision began warning viewers of the possible shutdown on Saturday. Dish said it was still “actively working” with Univision to reach a contract agreement. The deal covers Univision stations in top markets such as New York, […]

  • DISNEY CHANNEL PRESENTS THE 2018 RADIO

    Janet Jackson, Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood Honored at Radio Disney Music Awards

    Univision stations are facing a potential blackout on Dish’s satellite platform as a June 30 contract expiration deadline looms. Univision began warning viewers of the possible shutdown on Saturday. Dish said it was still “actively working” with Univision to reach a contract agreement. The deal covers Univision stations in top markets such as New York, […]

  • Harry Kane of England celebrates scoring

    World Cup Live-Stream: How to Watch England vs. Panama

    Univision stations are facing a potential blackout on Dish’s satellite platform as a June 30 contract expiration deadline looms. Univision began warning viewers of the possible shutdown on Saturday. Dish said it was still “actively working” with Univision to reach a contract agreement. The deal covers Univision stations in top markets such as New York, […]

  • No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only. No

    'Portlandia': Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein Pick Their Proudest Musical Moments

    Univision stations are facing a potential blackout on Dish’s satellite platform as a June 30 contract expiration deadline looms. Univision began warning viewers of the possible shutdown on Saturday. Dish said it was still “actively working” with Univision to reach a contract agreement. The deal covers Univision stations in top markets such as New York, […]

  • NANTUCKET, MA - JUNE 23: (L-R)

    How Long Will TV and Film's Boom Market for Female Stories Last?

    Univision stations are facing a potential blackout on Dish’s satellite platform as a June 30 contract expiration deadline looms. Univision began warning viewers of the possible shutdown on Saturday. Dish said it was still “actively working” with Univision to reach a contract agreement. The deal covers Univision stations in top markets such as New York, […]

  • Actors Kit Harington and Rose Leslie

    'Game of Thrones' Stars Rose Leslie and Kit Harington Married in Scotland

    Univision stations are facing a potential blackout on Dish’s satellite platform as a June 30 contract expiration deadline looms. Univision began warning viewers of the possible shutdown on Saturday. Dish said it was still “actively working” with Univision to reach a contract agreement. The deal covers Univision stations in top markets such as New York, […]

  • Seth Rogen Says He Rejected Paul

    Seth Rogen Says He Rejected Paul Ryan's Request for a Photo

    Univision stations are facing a potential blackout on Dish’s satellite platform as a June 30 contract expiration deadline looms. Univision began warning viewers of the possible shutdown on Saturday. Dish said it was still “actively working” with Univision to reach a contract agreement. The deal covers Univision stations in top markets such as New York, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad