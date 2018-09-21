Universal TV Promotes Comedy Execs Jim Donnelly, Dan Shear

Universal Television is promoting two of its top development executives on the comedy side.

Jim Donnelly has been named executive VP of comedy development and Dan Shear senior VP, comedy development.

“The talent level at our studio is second to none and the promotions of Jim and Dan are reflective of the work they have done to help get us to where we are today,” said Pearlena Igbokwe, president, Universal Television. “Our development team has set an industry standard and looking at our array of broadcast, cable and streaming partners, the industry agrees. I am thrilled that these gifted executives will continue to help guide our studio for the foreseeable future.”

Donnelly joined Universal TV as SVP of comedy development in 2015. Shear joined Universal Television as VP of comedy development in 2014. Among the series that the two have developed together for the studio are NBC’s “The Good Place,” “A.P. Bio,” “Superstore” and the upcoming “I Feel Bad” and “Abby’s.” They also developed a number of streaming series, including “Forever” for Amazon, and the upcoming “Russian Doll” for Netflix and “Little America” for Apple.

Among the producers in Universal’s stable of talent that the two have collaborated with are Michael Schur, Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, Alan Yang, Mindy Kaling, Amy Poehler, Sean Hayes and Broadway Video.