You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Universal TV Promotes Comedy Execs Jim Donnelly, Dan Shear

By
Daniel Holloway

Senior TV Reporter

Daniel's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jim Donnelly and Dan Shear
CREDIT: Courtesy of NBC Entertainment

Universal Television is promoting two of its top development executives on the comedy side.

Jim Donnelly has been named executive VP of comedy development and Dan Shear senior VP, comedy development.

“The talent level at our studio is second to none and the promotions of Jim and Dan are reflective of the work they have done to help get us to where we are today,” said Pearlena Igbokwe, president, Universal Television. “Our development team has set an industry standard and looking at our array of broadcast, cable and streaming partners, the industry agrees. I am thrilled that these gifted executives will continue to help guide our studio for the foreseeable future.”

Donnelly joined Universal TV as SVP of comedy development in 2015. Shear joined Universal Television as VP of comedy development in 2014. Among the series that the two have developed together for the studio are NBC’s “The Good Place,” “A.P. Bio,” “Superstore” and the upcoming “I Feel Bad” and “Abby’s.” They also developed a number of streaming series, including “Forever” for Amazon, and the upcoming “Russian Doll” for Netflix and “Little America” for Apple.

Among the producers in Universal’s stable of talent that the two have collaborated with are Michael Schur, Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, Alan Yang, Mindy Kaling, Amy Poehler, Sean Hayes and Broadway Video.

Popular on Variety

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

More TV

  • Jim Donnelly and Dan Shear

    Universal TV Promotes Comedy Execs Jim Donnelly, Dan Shear

    Universal Television is promoting two of its top development executives on the comedy side. Jim Donnelly has been named executive VP of comedy development and Dan Shear senior VP, comedy development. “The talent level at our studio is second to none and the promotions of Jim and Dan are reflective of the work they have […]

  • Mariska Hargitay Ice-T

    'Law & Order: SVU' Star Ice-T on #MeToo, Show's Relevance in 20th Season

    Universal Television is promoting two of its top development executives on the comedy side. Jim Donnelly has been named executive VP of comedy development and Dan Shear senior VP, comedy development. “The talent level at our studio is second to none and the promotions of Jim and Dan are reflective of the work they have […]

  • Handmaids Tale

    'Sexy' 'Handmaid's Tale' Costume Pulled Following Backlash

    Universal Television is promoting two of its top development executives on the comedy side. Jim Donnelly has been named executive VP of comedy development and Dan Shear senior VP, comedy development. “The talent level at our studio is second to none and the promotions of Jim and Dan are reflective of the work they have […]

  • Ego Nwodim Joins 'Saturday Night Live'

    Ego Nwodim Joins 'Saturday Night Live'

    Universal Television is promoting two of its top development executives on the comedy side. Jim Donnelly has been named executive VP of comedy development and Dan Shear senior VP, comedy development. “The talent level at our studio is second to none and the promotions of Jim and Dan are reflective of the work they have […]

  • Maniac

    'Maniac' Writer on Bringing 'Sensitivity and Compassion' to Mental Illness

    Universal Television is promoting two of its top development executives on the comedy side. Jim Donnelly has been named executive VP of comedy development and Dan Shear senior VP, comedy development. “The talent level at our studio is second to none and the promotions of Jim and Dan are reflective of the work they have […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad