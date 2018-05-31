TV News Roundup: ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 4 Sets AMC Premiere Date

By

Tara's Most Recent Stories

View All
Better Call Saul AMC
CREDIT: AMC

In today’s roundup, AMC releases first look images at “Better Call Saul” and “Lodge 49,” while Netflix taps the second half of the fourth season of “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” for a 2019 launch date.

FIRST LOOKS

AMC‘s “Better Call Saul” is slated to return for its fourth season on Monday, August 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The series premiere of “Lodge 49” will air immediately after at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Both series will appear at the ATX Television Festival from June 7-10 in Austin, Texas, including a panel with “Better Call Saul” executive producer Vince Gilligan and star Bob Odenkirk as well as a sneak peek screening of the “Lodge 49” premiere followed by a panel with stars Wyatt Russell and Brent Jennings and executive producers Peter Ocko and Dan Carey. AMC released first look images for both shows featured below.

Better Call Saul AMC

Lodge 49

Lodge 49

DATES

With Jessica Biel serving as executive producer, the second season of “The Sinner” will premiere on August 1 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on USA Network. Previously announced cast members include Carrie Coon (“The Leftovers,” “Fargo“), Natalie Paul (“The Deuce“), Elisha Henig (“Alex, Inc.“), and Hannah Gross (“Mindhunter“). Watch the trailer below.

Related

Netflix has announced the launch date for the second half of Season 4 of “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.” The remaining six episodes of the twelve-episode season will debut on January 25, 2019.

Southern Charm Savannah” is returning for Season 2 on Monday, July 16 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The Bravo Media series will be welcoming newcomers Hagood Coxe and Brandon Branch into the group of socialites. Watch a sneak preview below.

Season 2 of “Tangled: The Series,” featuring voice stars of the original movie Mandy Moore and Zachary Levi, will premiere with a new title “Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure” on Sunday, June 24 at 8 a.m. ET/PDT. Guest stars this season include Carol Kane (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt“), Lil Rel Howery (“Get Out“), Yvonne Strahovski, (“The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Chuck“), Britt Robertson (“For the People“), and Timothy Dalton (“License to Kill“). Disney Channel has also ordered a third season of the Emmy Award-nominated animated adventure comedy series ahead of the second season premiere.

Popular on Variety

  • Roseanne

    Analysis: 'Roseanne' Without Roseanne Would've Been a Tough Sell

  • Solo

    Alden Ehrenreich's Han Solo Had a Cape, and It Could Have Killed Him

  • L3-37

    Everything We Know About L3-37, Breakout Star of ‘Solo’

  • MoviePass

    Why There's Reason to Worry About MoviePass

  • Chewbacca

    'Solo': Joonas Suotamo Reveals How He Transforms Into Chewie

  • Solo A Star Wars Story

    Alden Ehrenreich on How to Talk Like Chewbacca

  • The Chew Canceled

    'The Chew' Canceled on ABC

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    'Game of Thrones' on Acid

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

  • Ron Howard Emilia Clarke Alden alden

    'Solo' Cast on Getting Harrison Ford's Blessing and Expanding the 'Star Wars' Universe

More TV

  • Better Call Saul AMC

    TV News Roundup: 'Better Call Saul' Season 4 Sets AMC Premiere Date

    In today’s roundup, AMC releases first look images at “Better Call Saul” and “Lodge 49,” while Netflix taps the second half of the fourth season of “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” for a 2019 launch date. FIRST LOOKS AMC‘s “Better Call Saul” is slated to return for its fourth season on Monday, August 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The […]

  • Evan Hart and Kyle Stephen

    Sony Crackle to Develop Organ Harvest Drama From 'Art of More' Duo (EXCLUSIVE)

    In today’s roundup, AMC releases first look images at “Better Call Saul” and “Lodge 49,” while Netflix taps the second half of the fourth season of “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” for a 2019 launch date. FIRST LOOKS AMC‘s “Better Call Saul” is slated to return for its fourth season on Monday, August 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The […]

  • Fox News Expands 'America's Newsroom' to

    Fox News Expands 'America's Newsroom' to Three Hours in Daytime

    In today’s roundup, AMC releases first look images at “Better Call Saul” and “Lodge 49,” while Netflix taps the second half of the fourth season of “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” for a 2019 launch date. FIRST LOOKS AMC‘s “Better Call Saul” is slated to return for its fourth season on Monday, August 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The […]

  • Neil Portnow and Ken Ehrlich

    Grammys Producer Ken Ehrlich on Neil Portnow's 'Step Up' Comment, Exit: 'We've Listened'

    In today’s roundup, AMC releases first look images at “Better Call Saul” and “Lodge 49,” while Netflix taps the second half of the fourth season of “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” for a 2019 launch date. FIRST LOOKS AMC‘s “Better Call Saul” is slated to return for its fourth season on Monday, August 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The […]

  • Lil Dicky

    FX Orders Lil Dicky Comedy Pilot With Kevin Hart, Scooter Braun Producing

    In today’s roundup, AMC releases first look images at “Better Call Saul” and “Lodge 49,” while Netflix taps the second half of the fourth season of “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” for a 2019 launch date. FIRST LOOKS AMC‘s “Better Call Saul” is slated to return for its fourth season on Monday, August 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The […]

  • Samantha Bee Variety

    How Samantha Bee Hurt Her Show and Her Cause With Ivanka Trump Slam (Column)

    In today’s roundup, AMC releases first look images at “Better Call Saul” and “Lodge 49,” while Netflix taps the second half of the fourth season of “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” for a 2019 launch date. FIRST LOOKS AMC‘s “Better Call Saul” is slated to return for its fourth season on Monday, August 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The […]

  • Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys in

    'The Americans' Finale Was Surprising and Brilliant for What It Didn't Do (SPOILERS)

    In today’s roundup, AMC releases first look images at “Better Call Saul” and “Lodge 49,” while Netflix taps the second half of the fourth season of “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” for a 2019 launch date. FIRST LOOKS AMC‘s “Better Call Saul” is slated to return for its fourth season on Monday, August 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad