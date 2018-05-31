TV News Roundup: ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 4 Sets AMC Premiere Date

In today’s roundup, AMC releases first look images at “Better Call Saul” and “Lodge 49,” while Netflix taps the second half of the fourth season of “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” for a 2019 launch date.

FIRST LOOKS

AMC‘s “Better Call Saul” is slated to return for its fourth season on Monday, August 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The series premiere of “Lodge 49” will air immediately after at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Both series will appear at the ATX Television Festival from June 7-10 in Austin, Texas, including a panel with “Better Call Saul” executive producer Vince Gilligan and star Bob Odenkirk as well as a sneak peek screening of the “Lodge 49” premiere followed by a panel with stars Wyatt Russell and Brent Jennings and executive producers Peter Ocko and Dan Carey. AMC released first look images for both shows featured below.

DATES

With Jessica Biel serving as executive producer, the second season of “The Sinner” will premiere on August 1 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on USA Network. Previously announced cast members include Carrie Coon (“The Leftovers,” “Fargo“), Natalie Paul (“The Deuce“), Elisha Henig (“Alex, Inc.“), and Hannah Gross (“Mindhunter“). Watch the trailer below.

Netflix has announced the launch date for the second half of Season 4 of “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.” The remaining six episodes of the twelve-episode season will debut on January 25, 2019.

“Southern Charm Savannah” is returning for Season 2 on Monday, July 16 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The Bravo Media series will be welcoming newcomers Hagood Coxe and Brandon Branch into the group of socialites. Watch a sneak preview below.

Season 2 of “Tangled: The Series,” featuring voice stars of the original movie Mandy Moore and Zachary Levi, will premiere with a new title “Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure” on Sunday, June 24 at 8 a.m. ET/PDT. Guest stars this season include Carol Kane (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt“), Lil Rel Howery (“Get Out“), Yvonne Strahovski, (“The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Chuck“), Britt Robertson (“For the People“), and Timothy Dalton (“License to Kill“). Disney Channel has also ordered a third season of the Emmy Award-nominated animated adventure comedy series ahead of the second season premiere.