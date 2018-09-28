U.K.-Based Talent Agency James Grant Group Sells to Private Equity Firm Trilantic, Rebrands as YM&U

U.K.-based management firm the James Grant Group has been majority-acquired by private equity firm Trilantic Europe and rebranded as YM&U. Trilantic becomes the majority shareholder in YM&U in the wake of the deal, with the remainder held by management and employees. Music Business Worldwide estimated the purchase price at more than $100 million; reps for the companies did not immediately comment.

JGG absorbed L.A.-based music agency Deckstar in 2017 and its clients include Blink-182, Steve Aoki, Morrissey, Rancid, Bush and 311; earlier this month, YM&U acquired UK-based Machine Management, home to Clean Bandit, Years & Years and Mika.

Troika became part of JGG last year. It represents actors including Michael Fassbender, Jamie Dornan, as well as Keeley Hawes and Richard Madden, both of whom are fresh off the success of “Bodyguard,”

Sports clients include Spurs soccer player Harry Winks, and Burnley manager Sean Dyche.

The agency’s various divisions, which include Deckstar, Furniss Lawton, Hall or Nothing, Impact Sports Management, and James Grant, will continue under the YM&U brand from January. The only part of the business not working under that moniker will be Troika, which will retain its current identity “for the foreseeable future.”

YM&U chief executive Neil Rodford said Trilantic’s “management team has the experience we require on both sides of the Atlantic, which made them the obvious choice for us.” He added: “We look forward to working with our new partners on enhancing our services as we seek to grow materially in the coming months and years.”

“Few companies have the range of services and the professional expertise that YM&U can offer,” added Joe Cohen, partner, Trilantic Europe. “We look forward to working with management to expand the company’s services and to further grow YM&U both organically and by identifying acquisitions that share a common cultural fit and sector focus.”