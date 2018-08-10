You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Tyra Banks Sets First-Look Deal With Universal Television

Tyra Banks
Tyra Banks has signed a first-look deal with Universal Television and Universal Television Alternative Studio.

Banks and her Bankable Productions banner will develop both scripted and unscripted content under the new deal. Banks is currently the host of NBC’s hit competition series “America’s Got Talent,” though this deal will not affect her role on that show.

“Tyra is one of the most driven producers in television,” said Universal TV president Pearlena Igbokwe. “She has long brought incredible passion to her unscripted projects and I can’t wait to start collaborating with her on the scripted side.”

In addition to being one of the most iconic supermodels of all time, Banks is known executive producing and hosting the competition series “America’s Next Top Model” as well as the daytime talk show “The Tyra Banks Show,” the latter of which earned her two Daytime Emmy Awards. “America’s Got Talent” has aired over 300 episodes to date, originally airing on The CW for 22 seasons before moving to VH1.

“‘America’s Next Top Model’ has been on the air for 24 seasons, proving Tyra’s standing and commitment as one of television’s top producers,” said Meredith Ahr, president of Universal Television Alternative Studio. “We are thrilled to infuse her creative vision, expertise and dedication into our studio’s development.”

Banks is repped by UTA and Hansen Jacobson.

  • Tyra Banks

    Tyra Banks Sets First-Look Deal With Universal Television

  • Central Park Five

    Ava DuVernay's 'Central Park Five' Series Rounds Out Cast to Play Titular Young Men

  • Insatiable

    Critics Slam Netflix's 'Tone-Deaf' 'Insatiable': 'Teenagers Deserve Better'

  • Disenchantment

    TV Review: 'Disenchantment' on Netflix

  • Penelope Cruz, Edgar Ramirez "American Crime

    Penelope Cruz Talks Becoming Donatella Versace for 'American Crime Story'

  • Judith Light Remote Controlled Podcast

    Listen: Judith Light on 'Assassination of Gianni Versace,' 'Transparent's' Future

