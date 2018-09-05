Tyler Perry Offers Geoffrey Owens a TV Role After He Was Job Shamed

Geoffrey Owens
CREDIT: Amanda Schwab/StarPix/Shutterstock

Geoffrey Owens may have a new acting gig lined up.

Following the “Cosby Show” alum’s appearance on “Good Morning America” on Tuesday to address viral photos of him working as a bagger at Trader Joe’s, Tyler Perry seems to have offered him a job. “#GeoffreyOwns I’m about to start shootings OWN’s number one drama next week! Come join us!!!” Perry tweeted on Tuesday.

In the “GMA” interview, Owens said he was initially hurt over being job shamed, but also encouraged at the outpouring of support from fellow actors and strangers alike. Responding to the negative press, Owens said, “Every job is worthwhile and valuable, and if we have a rethinking about that because of what has happened to me, that would be great.”

Perry agreed, remarking on Twitter, “I have so much respect for people who hustle between gigs. The measure of a true artist.”

Though Owens said he was flattered by Perry’s request that he join the cast of the OWN drama “The Haves and the Have Nots,” currently airing its sixth season, whether he will accept the offer remains to be seen. “I’m so skeptical,” he told “Entertainment Tonight.” “Like, really? Are you actually saying come work with me? Because we’ve never worked together before. So, that’s a very, very generous thing for him to say. And we’ll see what happens with that. But that’s encouraging.”

Owens also made a remark on “GMA” that indicates he might not accept an opportunity that arises from his current predicament. “I wouldn’t mind getting auditions … but I wouldn’t feel comfortable with someone giving me the job because this happened. I want to get a job because I’m the right person,” he said.

