Hong Kong Broadcaster TVB to Lay Off Dozens

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All

Television Broadcasts (TVB), Hong Kong’s oldest commercial broadcaster, has begun laying off about 100 people as the company moves to become a new-media business.

A source told Variety that the job losses will mostly hit TVBI, the broadcaster’s international arm, though the unit is not loss-making.

TVB’s annual report showed that the company saw a dramatic decline in net profit last year, from $63.7 million in 2016 to $31 million in 2017. Overseas pay-TV operations saw a $6.8 million loss, down 32% from the previous year. But the source said overseas pay-TV is only a small part of TVBI, which also handles licensing and turns a profit.

Layoffs were considered likely as the 51-year-old broadcaster tries to transform itself from a traditional broadcaster into a new-media operation and streamline its resources.

TVB, which had 4,200 employees as of the end of 2017, has launched a range of new digital platforms and OTT services, including myTV SUPER and TVB Anywhere; the social media platform Big Big channel; and the e-commerce platform Big Big shop.

“There is a need to restructure or consolidate some of the departments with adjustment of manpower based on operational needs,” a TVB statement said. “The new structure will help reduce overlapping of functions, enhance flexibility in resources deployment and overall efficiency.”

Popular on Variety

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

  • Jason Blum

    Jason Blum on Who's Scarier: Roger Ailes or Michael Myers?

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Jessica Biel (L) and Alison Brie

    Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

More TV

  • Fox News Logo

    Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott Urges New Scrutiny Of Content

    Television Broadcasts (TVB), Hong Kong’s oldest commercial broadcaster, has begun laying off about 100 people as the company moves to become a new-media business. A source told Variety that the job losses will mostly hit TVBI, the broadcaster’s international arm, though the unit is not loss-making. TVB’s annual report showed that the company saw a […]

  • Dramaworld Premiere

    ‘Dramaworld’ Deal Sees Propagate Board Breakout U.S.-South Korean Series (EXCLUSIVE)

    Television Broadcasts (TVB), Hong Kong’s oldest commercial broadcaster, has begun laying off about 100 people as the company moves to become a new-media business. A source told Variety that the job losses will mostly hit TVBI, the broadcaster’s international arm, though the unit is not loss-making. TVB’s annual report showed that the company saw a […]

  • GHOSTED: Pictured L-R: Amber Stevens West,

    'Ghosted' Canceled by Fox After One Season

    Television Broadcasts (TVB), Hong Kong’s oldest commercial broadcaster, has begun laying off about 100 people as the company moves to become a new-media business. A source told Variety that the job losses will mostly hit TVBI, the broadcaster’s international arm, though the unit is not loss-making. TVB’s annual report showed that the company saw a […]

  • Panama World Cup

    Panama vs. Tunisia World Cup Live Stream: How to Watch

    Television Broadcasts (TVB), Hong Kong’s oldest commercial broadcaster, has begun laying off about 100 people as the company moves to become a new-media business. A source told Variety that the job losses will mostly hit TVBI, the broadcaster’s international arm, though the unit is not loss-making. TVB’s annual report showed that the company saw a […]

  • Belgium World Cup

    England vs. Belgium World Cup Live Stream: How to Watch

    Television Broadcasts (TVB), Hong Kong’s oldest commercial broadcaster, has begun laying off about 100 people as the company moves to become a new-media business. A source told Variety that the job losses will mostly hit TVBI, the broadcaster’s international arm, though the unit is not loss-making. TVB’s annual report showed that the company saw a […]

  • TVB, Hong Kong's Oldest Commercial Broadcaster,

    Hong Kong Broadcaster TVB to Lay Off Dozens

    Television Broadcasts (TVB), Hong Kong’s oldest commercial broadcaster, has begun laying off about 100 people as the company moves to become a new-media business. A source told Variety that the job losses will mostly hit TVBI, the broadcaster’s international arm, though the unit is not loss-making. TVB’s annual report showed that the company saw a […]

  • Cast of Big Brother 20. BIG

    TV Ratings: 'Big Brother' Dips With Season 20 Premiere, Still Tops Wednesday

    Television Broadcasts (TVB), Hong Kong’s oldest commercial broadcaster, has begun laying off about 100 people as the company moves to become a new-media business. A source told Variety that the job losses will mostly hit TVBI, the broadcaster’s international arm, though the unit is not loss-making. TVB’s annual report showed that the company saw a […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad