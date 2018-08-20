TV Shows to Watch the Week of August 20, 2018: ‘Carpool Karaoke,’ ‘Yellowstone’

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

“Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live from Liverpool,” CBS, Monday, 8 p.m.

The primetime special features never-before-seen footage from the popular “Carpool Karaoke” segment featuring Beatles legend Paul McCartney. In the original “Late, Late Show” segment, Corden and McCartney drove around Liverpool, visited McCartney’s childhood home and several of the places referenced in the song “Penny Lane,” and surprised locals with an intimate performance at a pub.

“The Story of the Royals,” ABC, Wednesday & Thursday, 9 p.m.

This two-night, four-hour prime-time television event documents the lives of the British royal family. It will explore pivotal moments in the crown’s history beginning with a simple question: How exactly did we get here?

“Yellowstone,” Paramount Network, Wednesday, 10 p.m.

The epic drama centered on the Dutton family and patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner) concludes its first season this week. Paramount Network previously renewed the show back in July.

“The Innocents,” Netflix, Friday (CRITICS’ PICK)

There may be no feeling more identifiable than those teenage years—the sensation of being out-of-place, clumsily mishandling your nascent adult powers and oftentimes stuck in the wrong skin altogether. This itchy sensation has long been the province of superhero comics and movies—it’s what fuels, say, the long-running “Spider-Man” franchise. And it’s put to clever and evocative use in Netflix’s “The Innocents,” a new series whose lead character (Sorcha Groundsell) has the power to shift between bodies; unlike most superheroes, though, she can barely control her gift and seeks to keep it hidden. Teens, the show’s obvious intended audience, will relate to “The Innocents'” high dudgeon, but adults will find a show that punches above its weight, defined by both its dramatic tone and the two charming performances at its center. (Read the full review here)

“The Contender,” Epix, Friday, 9 p.m.

The boxing reality series returns as sixteen middleweights move into an elite training facility where they will compete in an elimination boxing tournament, overseen by mentor Andre Ward along with trainers Freddie Roach and Naazim Richardson.