TV Shows to Watch the Week of Nov. 5, 2018: ‘Mayans M.C.,’ ‘The Last Ship’

MAYANS M.C. -- "Cuervo/Tz'ikb'uul" -- Season 1, Episode 10 (Airs Tuesday, November 6, 10:00 p.m. e/p) Pictured: JD Pardo as EZ Reyes. CR: Prashant Gupta/FX
CREDIT: Prashant Gupta

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “The Last Ship” comes to an end on TNT and “Mayans MC” ends its first season.

“John Leguizamo’s Latin History for Morons,” Netflix, Monday

Colombian-American actor John Leguizamo comes to Netflix with his one-man Broadway show. Examining 3,000 years of Latino history, Leguizamo charts everything from a satirical recap of Aztec and Incan history to stories of Latin patriots in the American Civil War, revealing how whitewashed history truly is. The show earned a 2018 Tony Award nomination for Best Play on Broadway.

“Mayans MC” FX, Tuesday, 10 p.m.

In the Season 1 finale, the club has reason to celebrate, but big changes leave the future uncertain.

The Last Ship,” TNT, Sunday, 9 p.m.

In the series finale, it is all out war as Chandler must face his fears and confront the greatest threat he has ever encountered.

“Kidding,” Showtime, Sunday, 10 p.m.

In the Season 1 finale, everyone in Jeff’s life deals with the results of the speech Jeff made on national television.

“Sally4Ever,” HBO, Sunday, 10:30 p.m.

In this Sky Atlantic serues co-produced with HBO, Sally, a soon-to-be promoted marketer who, for 10 years, has lived a comfortable and dull suburban life her nebbish boyfriend David. But on the night, he asks her to marry him, Sally has a crisis and embarks on a wild affair with Emma, a seductive, charismatic, boho actress, singer, musician, poet and author.

