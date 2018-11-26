×
TV Shows to Watch the Week of Nov. 26, 2018: ‘F Is for Family,’ ‘Manifest’

CREDIT: Netflix

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “F Is for Family” returns for Season 3 while “Manifest” airs its first fall finale.

Manifest,” NBC, Monday, 10 p.m.

In the first season fall finale, Ben and Michaela put everything on the line to save the other missing passengers. But the mission goes horribly awry and not everyone makes it out alive.

“Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath,” A&E, Tuesday, 9 p.m.

The Emmy-winning docuseries returns for its third season, which will consist of eight episodes and four specials. A&E previously released, “Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: The Jehovah’s Witnesses.”

“A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy,” NBC, Wednesday, 10 p.m.

In this holiday special, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen will be joined by friends and family, including Awkwafina, Neal Brennan, Zach Galifianakis, Derek Hough, Kris Jenner, Yassir Lester, Retta, Sam Richardson, Ben Schwartz, Kim Kardashian West, Kenan Thompson, and The Fab Five from “Queer Eye.”

“F Is for Family,” Netflix, Friday

The animated comedy co-created by and featuring the voice of Bill Burr returns for its third season.

“Nightflyers,” Syfy, Sunday, 10 p.m.

In the series premiere of this drama, based on the novella of the same name by George R.R. Martin, a group of maverick scientists and a powerful telepath embark on an expedition aboard spaceship The Nightflyer. As they race towards first contact, terrifying and violent events begin to occur, causing the once tight-knit crew to mistrust each other. It’s not long before their main mission becomes survival.

