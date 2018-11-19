×
TV Shows to Watch the Week of Nov. 19, 2018: ‘Mystery Science Theater 3000,’ ‘Dirty John’

'Mystery Science Theater 3000' starring Jonah Ray, Hampton Yount, Baron Vaughn, Rebecca Hanson, Tim Blaney, Joel Hodgson, & Elliot Kalan. Photo by Darren Michaels, SMPSP for Satellite of Love, LLC © 2016
CREDIT: Photo by Darren Michaels, SMPSP

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “Mystery Science Theater 3000” returns on Netflix and “Dirty John” debuts on Bravo.

“The Last Kingdom,” Netflix, Monday

In the third season of the historical epic, King Alfred considers his legacy, as his dream of uniting the kingdoms of England is jeopardized by incessant Danish attacks. Alfred knows that the only man with the power to crush the uprising and secure the Wessex dynasty is the great warrior and hero Uhtred, but when their volatile relationship reaches breaking point, Uhtred must confront the difficult truth: if he deserts Alfred’s cause, everything he has fought for will be forever changed.

“Dancing With the Stars,” ABC, Monday, 8 p.m.

In the 27th season finale, the four remaining teams compete for the Mirrorball Trophy. The finalists are: Bobby Bones Radio & Sharna Burgess; Evanna Lynch & Keo Motsepe; Milo Manheim & Witney Carson; and Alexis Ren & Alan Bersten.

Mystery Science Theater 3000,” Netflix, Thursday

The second revival season of the cult classic series debuts this week. Once again, host Jonah Ray and his robot companions suffer through some of the worst movies ever made as part of a cruel experiement carried out by Kinga Forrester.

“No Activity,” CBS All Access, Thursday

Season 2 of this streaming comedy premieres this week. Patrick Brammall and Tim Meadows will reprise their roles as Detectives Nick Cullen and Judd Tolbeck, two low-level cops who have spent far too much time in a car together. They are joined by returning guest stars Jake Johnson, Sunita Mani, Jason Mantzoukas, Amy Sedaris, and J.K. Simmons. New guest stars joining them this season include Jessica Alba, Chris Gethard, Max Greenfield, Joe Manganiello, Cristin Milioti and Nasim Pedrad, among others.

Dirty John,” Bravo, Sunday, 10 p.m.

Connie Britton and Eric Bana star in this drama series based on the articles and breakout true crime podcast with over 30 million downloads from Los Angeles Times reporter Christopher Goffard. It tells the true story of how a whirlwind romance between Debra Newell and the charismatic con-man John Meehan spiraled into a web of deception, denial and mental terror that nearly tore a family apart.

