TV Shows to Watch the Week of Nov. 12, 2018: ‘Escape at Dannemora,’ ‘Narcos’

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “Escape at Dannemora” debuts on Showtime and “Narcos” premieres its fourth season on Netflix.

“Mars,” National Geographic Channel, Monday, 9 p.m.

Season 2 of this series, which mixes scripted and documentary elements, picks up five years after the conclusion of Season 1, following the successful maiden mission to the Red Planet when the original International Mars Science Foundation (IMSF) crew struggled to safely land on and create an initial settlement. It’s now the year 2042, and IMSF has established a fully-fledged colony, Olympus Town, but they cannot finance the Mars expedition alone.

“StarTalk,” National Geographic Channel, Monday, 11 p.m.

Neil deGrasse Tyson returns to host the hourlong, weekly science-driven talk show series, with the season premiere featuring a conversation with the late Anthony Bourdain. The premiere will focus on the science of food and features co-host Sasheer Zamata, food scientist Guy Crosby, chemical scientist Yvette d’Entremont, and Natalia Reagan.

Related Los Cabos Debates Digital Series Revolution, Freedoms, Rights, Talent, Paradigms 'Lost' Actor Eric Lange Discusses New Role in Showtime's 'Escape at Dannemora'

“American Horror Story,” FX, Wednesday, 10 p.m.

In the Season 8 finale, the world’s chosen elite survive in secure outposts created by the mysterious Cooperative; underneath the surface of humanity’s salvation lies a battlefield for the final conflict between good and evil.

“Narcos,” Netflix, Friday

Season 4 of this drama series will explore the origins of the modern drug war by going back to its roots, beginning at a time when the Mexican trafficking world was a loose and disorganized confederation of independent growers and dealers, ultimately leading to the rise of the Guadalajara Cartel.

“Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny,” Amazon, Friday

In the series premiere of this animated series, four panda kids stumble upon a mystical cave beneath Panda Village, accidentally absorbing the chi of ancient and powerful Kung Fu warriors known as the Four Constellations. They must realize a destiny to save the world from an evil force. Meanwhile, Po finds himself faced with his biggest challenge yet: teaching this ragtag band of kids how to wield their newfound powers.

“Enemies: The President, Justice, And The FBI,” Showtime, Sunday, 8 p.m.

This four-part documentary series, inspired by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Tim Weiner’s book, presents the long, complex history of presidents testing the rule of law and the FBI’s job to enforce it.

“Escape at Dannemora,” Showtime, Sunday, 10 p.m.

Directed and executive produced by Ben Stiller, this eight-hour limited series stars Benicio del Toro, Patricia Arquette, and Dano. It is based on the true story of a prison break in upstate New York in the summer of 2015 which spawned a statewide manhunt for two convicted murderers, aided in their escape by a married female prison employee who carried on months-long affairs with both men.