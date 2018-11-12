You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV Shows to Watch the Week of Nov. 12, 2018: ‘Escape at Dannemora,’ ‘Narcos’

Benicio Del Toro as Richard Matt and Paul Dano as David Sweat in Escape at Dannemora. -Photo: Wilson Webb /Showtime
CREDIT: Wilson Webb/SHOWTIME

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “Escape at Dannemora” debuts on Showtime and “Narcos” premieres its fourth season on Netflix.

“Mars,” National Geographic Channel, Monday, 9 p.m.

Season 2 of this series, which mixes scripted and documentary elements, picks up five years after the conclusion of Season 1, following the successful maiden mission to the Red Planet when the original International Mars Science Foundation (IMSF) crew struggled to safely land on and create an initial settlement. It’s now the year 2042, and IMSF has established a fully-fledged colony, Olympus Town, but they cannot finance the Mars expedition alone.

“StarTalk,” National Geographic Channel, Monday, 11 p.m.

Neil deGrasse Tyson returns to host the hourlong, weekly science-driven talk show series, with the season premiere featuring a conversation with the late Anthony Bourdain. The premiere will focus on the science of food and features co-host Sasheer Zamata, food scientist Guy Crosby, chemical scientist Yvette d’Entremont, and Natalia Reagan.

“American Horror Story,” FX, Wednesday, 10 p.m.

In the Season 8 finale, the world’s chosen elite survive in secure outposts created by the mysterious Cooperative; underneath the surface of humanity’s salvation lies a battlefield for the final conflict between good and evil.

Narcos,” Netflix, Friday

Season 4 of this drama series will explore the origins of the modern drug war by going back to its roots, beginning at a time when the Mexican trafficking world was a loose and disorganized confederation of independent growers and dealers, ultimately leading to the rise of the Guadalajara Cartel.

“Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny,” Amazon, Friday

In the series premiere of this animated series, four panda kids stumble upon a mystical cave beneath Panda Village, accidentally absorbing the chi of ancient and powerful Kung Fu warriors known as the Four Constellations. They must realize a destiny to save the world from an evil force. Meanwhile, Po finds himself faced with his biggest challenge yet: teaching this ragtag band of kids how to wield their newfound powers.

“Enemies: The President, Justice, And The FBI,” Showtime, Sunday, 8 p.m.

This four-part documentary series, inspired by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Tim Weiner’s book, presents the long, complex history of presidents testing the rule of law and the FBI’s job to enforce it.

Escape at Dannemora,” Showtime, Sunday, 10 p.m.

Directed and executive produced by Ben Stiller, this eight-hour limited series stars Benicio del Toro, Patricia Arquette, and Dano. It is based on the true story of a prison break in upstate New York in the summer of 2015 which spawned a statewide manhunt for two convicted murderers, aided in their escape by a married female prison employee who carried on months-long affairs with both men.

  • Benicio Del Toro as Richard Matt

    TV Shows to Watch the Week of Nov. 12, 2018: 'Escape at Dannemora,' 'Narcos'

    Netflix Series 'Medal of Honor' Spotlights Historical Scenes of War

  • Netflix Series ‘Medal of Honor’ Spotlights Historical Scenes of War

    Netflix Series 'Medal of Honor' Spotlights Historical Scenes of War

    Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV. Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “Escape at Dannemora” debuts on Showtime and “Narcos” premieres its fourth season on […]

  • TBS 'Full Frontal with Samantha Bee'

    Samantha Bee Plans 'Full Frontal' Holiday Special

    Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV. Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “Escape at Dannemora” debuts on Showtime and “Narcos” premieres its fourth season on […]

  • CBS announced today that former college

    Tim Tebow to Host LeBron James' 'Million Dollar Mile' at CBS

    Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV. Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “Escape at Dannemora” debuts on Showtime and “Narcos” premieres its fourth season on […]

  • Anne Mensah Exiting as Sky's Head

    Anne Mensah Exiting as Sky's Head of Drama, Joining Netflix

    Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV. Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “Escape at Dannemora” debuts on Showtime and “Narcos” premieres its fourth season on […]

  • Craig ZadanTune In! Variety's TV Summit,

    Jennifer Hudson, Renee Zellweger and More Remember Craig Zadan at Star-Studded Tribute

    Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV. Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “Escape at Dannemora” debuts on Showtime and “Narcos” premieres its fourth season on […]

  • MTV Acquires SnowGlobe Music Festival With

    MTV Acquires SnowGlobe Music Festival With Eye on Expansion, New Year's Eve Programming

    Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV. Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “Escape at Dannemora” debuts on Showtime and “Narcos” premieres its fourth season on […]

