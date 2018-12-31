TV Shows to Watch the Week of Dec. 31, 2018: Golden Globes, ‘Titan Games’

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

“Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2019,” ABC, Monday, 8 p.m.

The annual New Years special returns with host Ryan Seacrest as he leads the traditional countdown to midnight from Times Square in New York City. The special will include five and a half hours of special performances and reports on New Year’s celebrations from around the globe.

“A Series of Unfortunate Events,” Netflix, Tuesday

In the third and final season of the series continues the tragic tale of the Baudelaire orphans – Violet, Klaus, and Sunny – whose evil uncle Count Olaf will stop at nothing to get his hands on their inheritance. After foiling his many dastardly plans and disguises, the young siblings might finally discover the truth about their parents’ mysterious death, while unraveling the layers of a clandestine organization, and revealing the secrets of the coveted, missing sugar bowl.

“The Masked Singer,” Fox, Wednesday, 8 p.m.

In the series premiere, six undercover celebrity singers face off against one another in elaborate head-to-toe costumes. Host Nick Cannon joins panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke.

“The Titan Games,” NBC, Thursday, 8 p.m.

Dwayne Johnson hosts and executive produces this new competition series, men and women from across the country get the opportunity to step inside the Titan arena and push their bodies to the limit by battling opponents in head-to-head challenges.

76th Annual Golden Globe Awards, NBC, Sunday, 8 p.m.

The annual television and film awards show returns as films like “The Favourite” and “A Star Is Born” and shows like “The Americans” and “Barry” battle it out for the coveted statuettes. The show will be hosted by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg.