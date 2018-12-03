×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV Shows to Watch the Week of Dec. 3, 2018: ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,’ ‘Elseworlds’ Crossover

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Rachel Brosnahan
CREDIT: Nicole Rivelli/Amazon/Kobal/REX

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” returns for Season 2 and the “Elseworlds” crossover event begins on The CW.

“The Good Doctor,” ABC, Monday, 10 p.m.

In the second season fall finale, Murphy and Park treat two patients who collapse at the local airport and whose symptoms point to an infection that may become airborne.

“The Gifted,” Fox, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

In the second season fall finale, tensions within the Inner Circle are at an all-time high, as Andy comes to Rebecca’s defense against Reeva. After making an important discovery about Dr. Risman’s research, Lauren convinces Reed and Caitlin that they must take action to destroy it. Frustrated with not being taken seriously, Jace begins to strategize with the Purifiers.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Amazon, Wednesday (CRITICS’ PICK)

For anyone on the fence about “Maisel,” Season 2’s commitment to going bigger in just about every area — including Midge’s continuing habit of using any audience available to her as personal therapists — might put them off for good. But for all who were initially charmed by “Maisel’s” confectionary world, its return means the return of everything they loved the first time around, with a cherry on top. (Read the full review here)

Related

“The Big Bang Theory,” CBS, Thursday, 8 p.m.

In the 12th season fall finale, Sheldon and Amy are still down about their theory being disproven, but a VHS tape from Sheldon’s past inspires him not to give up. Also, Bernadette turns into a pageant mom when she tries to help Wolowitz ace his Magic Castle audition

“The Good Place,” NBC, Thursday, 8:30 p.m.

With Janet’s help, Michael hatches a plan in the third season fall finale.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race: Holi-Slay Spectacular,” VH1, Friday, 8 p.m.

In this one-hour special, franchise favorites including Eureka O’Hara, Jasmine Masters, Kim Chi, Latrice Royale, Mayhem Miller, Shangela, Sonique, and Trixie Mattel will return for a holiday-themed episode filled with surprised and performances. Following the special, viewers will get to see an extended first look at “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 4.”

“The Flash,” The CW, Sunday, 8 p.m.

In part one of the “Elseworlds” crossover event, Barry Allen and Oliver Queen wake up one morning and realize they have swapped bodies with each other. The two set off to find out what disturbed the timeline to cause such a shift. However, things quickly go from bad to worse when they present their case to Team Flash and the gang doesn’t believe them. Barry and Oliver realize they need Supergirl’s (guest star Melissa Benoist) help and travel to Smallville on Earth-38 where they end up meeting Kara’s cousin, Clark Kent (guest star Tyler Hoechlin), and intrepid reporter, Lois Lane

Popular on Variety

  • Charlize Theron Actors on Actors

    Why 'Black Panther' Had a 'Cathartic' Effect on Charlize Theron

  • Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

    'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Cast on 'Lowering Expectations' for Season 2

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

More TV

  • Samantha Bee Aziz Ansari

    Samantha Bee Launches Documentary Production Company

    Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV. Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” returns for Season 2 and the “Elseworlds” crossover event […]

  • 2018 Golden Globes Predictions

    Golden Globes 2019 Predictions: What Movies and TV Series Will Score Nominations?

    Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV. Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” returns for Season 2 and the “Elseworlds” crossover event […]

  • Honoree Perry A. Sook, Chairman, President

    Nexstar Makes Regulatory Case for Tribune Acquisition, Drawing Contrast With Sinclair

    Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV. Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” returns for Season 2 and the “Elseworlds” crossover event […]

  • Jose Lascurain, VP of Unscripted Production,

    Endemol Shine Boomdog Taps Jose Lascurain for Production VP Post (EXCLUSIVE)

    Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV. Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” returns for Season 2 and the “Elseworlds” crossover event […]

  • BEVERLY HILLS, CA - DECEMBER 02:

    Ryan Murphy Announces Initiative to Help Vote Out Anti-LGBTQ Politicians

    Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV. Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” returns for Season 2 and the “Elseworlds” crossover event […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad