TV Shows to Watch the Week of Dec. 3, 2018: ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,’ ‘Elseworlds’ Crossover

“The Good Doctor,” ABC, Monday, 10 p.m.

In the second season fall finale, Murphy and Park treat two patients who collapse at the local airport and whose symptoms point to an infection that may become airborne.

“The Gifted,” Fox, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

In the second season fall finale, tensions within the Inner Circle are at an all-time high, as Andy comes to Rebecca’s defense against Reeva. After making an important discovery about Dr. Risman’s research, Lauren convinces Reed and Caitlin that they must take action to destroy it. Frustrated with not being taken seriously, Jace begins to strategize with the Purifiers.

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Amazon, Wednesday (CRITICS’ PICK)

For anyone on the fence about “Maisel,” Season 2’s commitment to going bigger in just about every area — including Midge’s continuing habit of using any audience available to her as personal therapists — might put them off for good. But for all who were initially charmed by “Maisel’s” confectionary world, its return means the return of everything they loved the first time around, with a cherry on top. (Read the full review here)

“The Big Bang Theory,” CBS, Thursday, 8 p.m.

In the 12th season fall finale, Sheldon and Amy are still down about their theory being disproven, but a VHS tape from Sheldon’s past inspires him not to give up. Also, Bernadette turns into a pageant mom when she tries to help Wolowitz ace his Magic Castle audition

“The Good Place,” NBC, Thursday, 8:30 p.m.

With Janet’s help, Michael hatches a plan in the third season fall finale.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race: Holi-Slay Spectacular,” VH1, Friday, 8 p.m.

In this one-hour special, franchise favorites including Eureka O’Hara, Jasmine Masters, Kim Chi, Latrice Royale, Mayhem Miller, Shangela, Sonique, and Trixie Mattel will return for a holiday-themed episode filled with surprised and performances. Following the special, viewers will get to see an extended first look at “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 4.”

“The Flash,” The CW, Sunday, 8 p.m.

In part one of the “Elseworlds” crossover event, Barry Allen and Oliver Queen wake up one morning and realize they have swapped bodies with each other. The two set off to find out what disturbed the timeline to cause such a shift. However, things quickly go from bad to worse when they present their case to Team Flash and the gang doesn’t believe them. Barry and Oliver realize they need Supergirl’s (guest star Melissa Benoist) help and travel to Smallville on Earth-38 where they end up meeting Kara’s cousin, Clark Kent (guest star Tyler Hoechlin), and intrepid reporter, Lois Lane