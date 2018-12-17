TV Shows to Watch the Week of Dec. 17, 2018: ‘Schitt’s Creek,’ ‘Runaways’

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “Schitt’s Creek” airs a holiday special and “The Runaways” returns for Season 2 on Hulu.

“The Year in Memoriam: 2018,” ABC, Monday, 10 p.m.

For the second consecutive year, “Good Morning America” co-anchor Robin Roberts and ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel join forces on a one-hour prime-time special to pay tribute to the legendary stars and icons the world lost this year and the legacies they left behind.

“Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable,” Netflix, Tuesday

Ellen DeGeneres debuts her first Netflix original comedy special premiering. Filmed at Seattle’s Benaroya Hall, The special marks Ellen’s return to stand-up after a 15-year hiatus.

“The Voice,” NBC, Tuesday, 9 p.m.

The 15th season of the singing competition series comes to a close as the remaining competitors battle it out for the top prize.

“Schitt’s Creek,” Pop, Wednesday, 10 p.m.

In a special holiday episode, Johnny wants to celebrate the holidays with an old-fashioned Rose family Christmas party, but it’s going to take a lot to get everyone on board at the last minute.

“Murphy Brown, CBS, Thursday, 9:30 p.m.

In the eleventh season finale, the gang tries to distract Murphy from worrying about Avery’s assignment in Kabul by getting her to attend the special 100th anniversary New Year’s Eve celebration at Phil’s Bar.

“Runaways,” Hulu, Friday

In the second season of the Marvel series, The Runaways have left their homes (and evil parents) behind and now have to learn to live on their own. As they scavenge for food, search for shelter, and take care of one another, our kids begin to realize that, for better or worse, they’re stuck with each other.