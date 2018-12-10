TV Shows to Watch the Week of Dec. 10, 2018: ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale,’ ‘The Conners’

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” debuts its holiday special and “The Conners” airs its fall finale.

“The Conners,” ABC, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

In the fall finale, when Becky helps Harris keep a secret from Darlene, it opens up a can of worms that causes a rift between the two sisters. Jackie supports Peter with his Nordic history project, and Dan reunites with an old friend.

“Champaign Ill,” YouTube Premium, Wednesday

This new 10 episode series follows the struggle of a two-man entourage left in the dust and out of the limelight after their friend, a successful rapper, dies unexpectedly.

“Ellen’s Game of Games Holiday Spectacular,” NBC, Wednesday, 8 p.m.

The one-hour holiday special will feature games including “It’s a Wonderful Wife,” “Danger Word,” “Blindfolded Musical Packages,” “Dizzy Dasher,” “Know or Go” and “Hot Hands.”

“Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale,” Netflix, Friday

In the holiday special for the new Netflix series, The Church of Night, like all covens, celebrates the Winter Solstice—the longest night of the year—when families gather around the Yule Fire to sing pagan carols and tell ghost stories. But the holidays are also a time for guests and visitors—both welcome and unwelcome.

“God Friended Me,” CBS, Sunday, 8:30 p.m.

In the first season fall finale, Miles is shocked and angered when the God Account sends him the name of the drunk driver who killed his mother 17 years earlier, leading Cara and Rakesh to help him face the worst moment of his life in order to move forward. Also, Miles and Rakesh learn revealing information about Falken, the mysterious hacker who they believe is tied to the God Account