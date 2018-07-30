Our Staff Picks: TV Shows to Watch the Week of July 30, 2018

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “Dietland” and “Cloak & Dagger” wrap their first seasons and the Trayvon Martin docu-series debuts.

“Dietland,” AMC, Monday, 9 p.m.

In the first season finale, Plum delves deeper into the fractured, perilous world of Jennifer, but her new mission is threatened by a sudden change of circumstance. The season finale is written by and directed by Marti Noxon.

“Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story,” Paramount Network, Monday, 10 p.m.

The six-part non-scripted documentary series premieres this week. Based on the book “Rest in Power: The Enduring Life of Trayvon Martin,” by Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin, the series tells the story of Martin, an unarmed 17-year old high school student shot and killed by a neighborhood watch member George Zimmerman, in the Florida community where they both lived. Zimmerman was acquitted on a second-degree murder charge after claiming he shot Martin in self-defense

“Casual,” Hulu, Tuesday

The fourth and final season of the comedy series debuts this week.

“The Sinner,” USA Network, Wednesday, 10 p.m.

In the second season debut, a troubled detective returns to his hometown to investigate why a young boy would kill his parents.

“Cloak & Dagger,” Freeform, Thursday, 8 p.m.

In the Season 1 finale, everything comes to a head for Tyrone and Tandy as the city of New Orleans is thrown into chaos. The two realize that it is time they face their destiny and test their powers as “The Divine Pairing” to save the city.