Our Staff Picks: TV Shows to Watch the Week of July 30, 2018

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Trayvon Martin
CREDIT: Mary Altaffer/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “Dietland” and “Cloak & Dagger” wrap their first seasons and the Trayvon Martin docu-series debuts.

Dietland,” AMC, Monday, 9 p.m.

In the first season finale, Plum delves deeper into the fractured, perilous world of Jennifer, but her new mission is threatened by a sudden change of circumstance. The season finale is written by and directed by Marti Noxon.

“Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story,” Paramount Network, Monday, 10 p.m.

The six-part non-scripted documentary series premieres this week. Based on the book “Rest in Power: The Enduring Life of Trayvon Martin,” by Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin, the series tells the story of Martin, an unarmed 17-year old high school student shot and killed by a neighborhood watch member George Zimmerman, in the Florida community where they both lived. Zimmerman was acquitted on a second-degree murder charge after claiming he shot Martin in self-defense

Casual,” Hulu, Tuesday

The fourth and final season of the comedy series debuts this week.

“The Sinner,” USA Network, Wednesday, 10 p.m.

In the second season debut, a troubled detective returns to his hometown to investigate why a young boy would kill his parents.

Cloak & Dagger,” Freeform, Thursday, 8 p.m.

In the Season 1 finale, everything comes to a head for Tyrone and Tandy as the city of New Orleans is thrown into chaos. The two realize that it is time they face their destiny and test their powers as “The Divine Pairing” to save the city.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

More TV

  • Lily Mae Harrington

    Showtime Orders 'Queen Fur' Pilot from Eileen Myers

    Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV. Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “Dietland” and “Cloak & Dagger” wrap their first seasons and the Trayvon Martin […]

  • Albert Cheng, Jennifer Salke and Vernon

    Netflix and Amazon Present Differing Visions for Streaming's Future at TCA (Column)

    Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV. Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “Dietland” and “Cloak & Dagger” wrap their first seasons and the Trayvon Martin […]

  • Lodge 49

    'Lodge 49' Bosses on Making a 'Modern-Day Fable'

    Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV. Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “Dietland” and “Cloak & Dagger” wrap their first seasons and the Trayvon Martin […]

  • Trayvon Martin

    Our Staff Picks: TV Shows to Watch the Week of July 30, 2018

    Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV. Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “Dietland” and “Cloak & Dagger” wrap their first seasons and the Trayvon Martin […]

  • Perry Simon PBS

    PBS Names Perry Simon Programming Chief

    Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV. Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “Dietland” and “Cloak & Dagger” wrap their first seasons and the Trayvon Martin […]

  • 'Euphoria' Ordered at HBO as Drake,

    'Euphoria' Ordered to Series at HBO as Drake, Future the Prince Join as Producers

    Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV. Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “Dietland” and “Cloak & Dagger” wrap their first seasons and the Trayvon Martin […]

  • Rita MorenoNetflix 'One Day at a

    Rita Moreno, 'Friends' to Receive Key Honors at 2018 TCA Awards

    Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV. Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “Dietland” and “Cloak & Dagger” wrap their first seasons and the Trayvon Martin […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad