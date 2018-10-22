TV Shows to Watch the Week of Oct. 22, 2018: ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,’ ‘Legacies’

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” debuts on Netflix and “Legacies” premieres on The CW.

“Adam Sandler: 100% Fresh,” Netflix, Tuesday

In his first comedy special in years, Adam Sandler takes his comical musical musings back out on the road, from comedy clubs to concert halls to one very unsuspecting subway station.

“Legacies,” The CW, Thursday, 9 p.m.

In the series premiere of this “The Originals” spinoff, Under the guidance of headmaster Alaric Saltzman, the next generation of supernatural beings at The Salvatore Boarding School for the Young and Gifted. The students include tri-brid Hope Mikaelson, Alaric’s twins Lizzie and Josie, high-energy vampire MG, newly-triggered werewolf Rafael.

“Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” Netflix, Friday

This new series imagines the origin and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult and, of course, witchcraft. The show finds Sabrina wrestling to reconcile her dual nature — half-witch, half-mortal — while standing against the evil forces that threaten her, her family and the daylight world humans inhabit.

“Midnight Texas,” NBC, Friday, 9 p.m.

The fantasy drama returns for its second season this week. After shutting the veil to hell, The Midnighters finally settle into a semblance of normality, until the opening of a new hotel rocks their stability once again.

“Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj,” Netflix, Sunday

In this weekly series, “Daily Show” alum Hasan Minhaj will explore the modern cultural and political landscape with depth and sincerity. Each week, Minhaj will bring his comedic voice and storytelling skill to investigate the larger trends shaping our fragmented world.