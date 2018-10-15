TV Shows to Watch the Week of Oct. 15, 2018: ‘The Conners,’ ‘Daredevil’

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

“The Conners,” ABC, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

In the series premiere of the now Roseanne-less comedy, a sudden turn of events forces the Conners to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before.

“The Kids Are Alright,” ABC, Tuesday, 8:30 p.m.

Inspired by the life of series creator Tom Doyle, this ensemble comedy starring Michael Cudlitz and Mary McCormack follows a traditional Irish-Catholic family, the Clearys, as they navigate big and small changes during the 1970s.

“The Rookie,” ABC, Tuesday, 10 p.m.

Nathan Fillion stars as middle-aged small-town guy John Nolan who, after a life-altering incident, is pursuing his dream of being a police officer with the LAPD. As the force’s oldest rookie, he’s met with skepticism from some higher-ups who see him as just a walking midlife crisis.

“Making a Murderer,” Netflix, Friday

The second installment of the true crime documentary series returns to the Midwest to follow Steven Avery and his co-defendant and nephew Brendan Dassey, their families ,and the legal teams fighting for justice on their behalf.

“Daredevil,” Netflix, Friday

The Marvel series returns for its first new season in two and a half years this week. In the new season, Matt Murdock reemerges a broken man, putting into question his future as both vigilante Daredevil and lawyer Matthew Murdock. But when his archenemy Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) is released from prison, Matt must choose between hiding from the world, or embracing his destiny as a hero.