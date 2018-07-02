Our Staff Picks: TV Shows to Watch the Week of July 2, 2018

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “Sharp Objects” premieres on HBO and “12 Monkeys” concludes after four seasons.

“Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular,” NBC, Wednesday, 8 p.m.

The NBC broadcast features some of the biggest names in music including Jennifer Lopez, Lady Antebellum, Sheryl Crow, Brad Paisley, Charlie Puth and Hailee Steinfeld as the nation counts down to the 41st annual firework display over the East River. The show will be hosted by “American Ninja Warrior’s” Akbar Gbajabiamila, Matt Iseman and Kristine Leahy.

“Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee,” Netflix, Friday

Jerry Seinfeld returns for a new installment of his popular talk series. This season’s guests will include Kate McKinnon, Ellen DeGeneres, Hasan Minhaj, Dana Carvey, Neil Brennan, Tracy Morgan, Brian Regan, Alec Baldwin, Zach Galifianakis, John Mulaney, Dave Chappelle, and the late Jerry Lewis.

“12 Monkeys,” Syfy, Friday, 9 p.m.

In the two-part series finale, the final battle against the Witness takes place as the fate of time and mankind hangs in the balance. All the pieces finally come together to mark the end of the beginning.

“Sharp Objects,” HBO, Sunday, 9 p.m.

Based on the book of the same name by New York Times bestselling author Gillian Flynn, this eight-episode series tells the story of a reporter who returns to her small hometown to cover the murders of two preteen girls. Amy Adams stars along with Patricia Clarkson, Chris Messina, Eliza Scanlen, Elizabeth Perkins and Matt Craven.