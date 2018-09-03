TV Shows to Watch the Week of Sept. 3, 2018: ‘Mayans MC,’ ‘The Deuce’ Season 2

Mayans MC
Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “Mayans MC” debuts on FX and “The Deuce” returns for its second season.

“The Bobby Brown Story,” BET, Tuesday & Wednesday, 9 p.m.

This two-part miniseries chronicles the life and career of Bobby Brown. Hailed as the King of R&B, Brown is undisputedly one of the genre’s original “bad boys.” His hits may have kept him at the top of the charts, but his antics kept him on the front page.

Mayans MC,” FX, Tuesday, 10 p.m.

In this new series set in the “Sons of Anarchy” world, Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes is fresh out of prison and a prospect in the Mayans M.C. charter on the Cali/Mexi border. Now, EZ must carve out his new identity in a town where he was once the golden boy with the American Dream in his grasp.

“The Purge,” USA Network & Syfy, Tuesday, 10 p.m.

Based on the hit Blumhouse film franchise, this new show follows several seemingly unrelated, conflicted characters as they prepare for a 12-hour period when all crime – including murder – is legal.

“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” FXX, Wednesday, 10 p.m.

In the thirteenth season premiere, the gang meets Cindy, the new, ethnically diverse female member of the gang who can successfully pull off scams. Everything is working until Mac introduces a new member: a life-like sex doll that looks exactly like Dennis.

The Deuce,” HBO, Sunday, 9 p.m. (CRITICS’ PICK)

If Maggie Gyllenhaal wasn’t, somehow, on the list of the very best actresses on television at a time of near-unprecedented openness to half the population’s stories, the second season of “The Deuce,” premiering Sept. 9, ought to put her there. Gyllenhaal does something miraculous, mashing together a familiar character type with a pulsating, ever-present intelligence; it’s a star turn that places a familiar performer in a new light, and one of several reasons to give thanks for one of HBO’s less-heralded current dramas. (Read the full review here)

