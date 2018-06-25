You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Our Staff Picks: TV Shows to Watch the Week of June 25, 2018

GLOW
CREDIT: Beth Dubber/Netflix

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “Big Brother” is back for its twentieth season and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” concludes its tenth.

“Big Brother,” CBS, Wednesday, 8 p.m.

The ever-popular reality series returns for its 20th season with host Julie Chen. As in past seasons, a group of people will live in a house outfitted with dozens of cameras and over a hundred microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day. Each week, someone will be voted out of the house, with the last remaining houseguest receiving the grand prize of $500,000.

“The Expanse,” Syfy, Wednesday, 9 p.m.

The third and final Syfy season finale of the series airs this week. The show, which is based on the book series of the same name written by Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck (under the pen name James S. A. Corey), will then move to Amazon for its fourth season.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race,” VH1, Thursday, 8 p.m.

The reality competition series airs its tenth season finale this week, with this season having been the most-watched in franchise history. As Variety exclusively reported, the show has already been renewed for an eleventh season.

GLOW,” Netflix, Friday

Season 2 of this comedy series follows the women of “GLOW” as they become local celebrities, confronting the good, the bad, and the ugly realities of their newfound fame. As Ruth and Debbie settle into the day-to-day of making a season of TV together, they confront lingering issues at the heart of their friendship. Sam is still Sam, but now he has a teenage daughter living with him and twenty episodes to churn out. The wrestling is harder, the stakes are higher, and the hair is even bigger.

