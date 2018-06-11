Our Staff Picks: TV Shows to Watch the Week of June 11, 2018

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

“The Bold Type,” Freeform, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

In the Season 2 premiere, Jane is excited to publish her first big piece for Incite, especially since she’s writing about a female CEO she admires and she knows Jacqueline will be reading it. Sutton is thrown when a new corporate policy seems to give her and Richard the green light on their romance. Adena grows frustrated when Kat seems too eager to flaunt their burgeoning relationship.

“Archer: Danger Island,” FXX, Wednesday, 10 p.m.

In the ninth season finale, Archer and the gang enter a deadly temple in search of an even deadlier treasure.

“Marlon,” NBC, Thursday, 9 p.m.

Season 2 of the NBC sitcom premieres this week. In the premiere, Marlon convinces Ashley to let Zack model for a kids’ athletic line after he is approached in a mall. After the shoot, they are horrified to see that the photos have been altered as the shirt he is modeling now contains the phrase “Funky Monkey.”

“Queer Eye,” Netflix, Friday (CRITICS’ PICK)

The revival’s first season changed the formula, injecting an explicit sense of nurturing and bonhomie into the equation. The old “Fab Five” would give you a half-zip sweater and a pair of desert boots; the new group would help you pick out an outfit that made you feel comfortable in your own skin, and ask you what rejections had made you feel uncomfortable in the first place. The touchy-feeliness could go a bit far, as in a widely-remarked-upon episode in which the fivesome made over a Trump-supporting cop, pushing their own evident feelings so far aside as to seem self-negating. The vast majority of the work of learning and growing was on them. Now, though, there’s a bit of combativeness that makes the show vastly more interesting than standard reality fare; watching the experts work through what it means to be gay and to be an expert on this show is interesting because it’s happening before our eyes. “Queer Eye” was always fun TV, but, in ways that are realer than reality TV tends to get, it’s now verging on great. (Read the full review here)

“The Affair,” Showtime, Sunday, 9 p.m.

In the fourth season of the critically acclaimed series, Noah, Helen, Alison, and Cole are in their own orbits, alienated from each other, spinning further and further away from where they all began. Every character is involved in a new relationship, forcing them each to decide if they’re ready and willing to leave the past behind for good.