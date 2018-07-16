Our Staff Picks: TV Shows to Watch the Week of July 16, 2018

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “Pose” airs its first season finale while “Snowfall” and “Trial & Error” return for their second seasons.

“Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind,” HBO, Monday, 8 p.m.

This documentary film explores the life and career of one of the world’s most beloved and inventive comedians. Largely told through Williams’ own words, it celebrates what he brought to comedy and to the culture at large, from the wild days of late-1970s L.A. to his death in 2014.

“Suits,” USA Network, Wednesday, 9 p.m.

In the Season 8 premiere, Following the merger, Harvey and Zane grapple over who should lead the firm. Louis tasks Katrina with culling the herd, but doesn’t like her decision. Donna helps her see beyond the numbers.

“Trial & Error,” NBC, Thursday, 9 p.m.

Josh Segal and Associates get their first case, defending Lavinia Peck-Foster, the eccentric First Lady of East Peck, who was found with her husband Edgar’s corpse in a suitcase in her trunk in the Season 2 premiere of the NBC comedy.

“Snowfall,” FX, Thursday, 10 p.m.

Season 2 of this FX drama premieres this week. In the premiere, Franklin struggles to keep up with the demands of his growing organization. As political tides shift, the CIA cuts Teddy’s support, as he travels to recruit a new pilot. Feeling pressure to expand her business, Lucia crosses a line to impress a dangerous new partner.

“Pose,” FX, Sunday, 9 p.m.

The critically-acclaimed drama wraps up its first season this week. The ultimate showdown takes places at the Princess Ball, when the House of Evangelista battles against the House of Ferocity and Mother of the Year is decided.