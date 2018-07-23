Our Staff Picks: TV Shows to Watch the Week of July 23, 2018

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “Castle Rock” premieres on Hulu and “Orange Is the New Black” returns on Netflix.

“Miz & Mrs.” USA Network, Tuesday, 10 p.m.

The unscripted series that follows the lives of WWE stars The Miz and Maryse premieres this week. The six-episode series will follow the pair as they adapt to becoming first-time parents while juggling a major move and their demanding WWE schedule.

“Castle Rock,” Hulu, Wednesday

The psychological-horror anthology series from J.J. Abrams and Stephen King premieres its first three episodes this week. In the premiere, death row attorney Henry Deaver confronts his dark past when an anonymous call lures him back to his hometown of Castle Rock, Maine.

“Young & Hungry,” Freeform, Wednesday 8:30 p.m.

In the series finale, Josh takes the gang for a getaway on his new yacht, where Gabi hits it off with the yacht’s chef. When the chef offers Gabi an amazing opportunity, it ruins Josh’s plans. Meanwhile, Sofia has a terrible misunderstanding about her boyfriend and Elliot and Alan meet a flirty steward.

Related Stephen King's 'Castle Rock' Gets First Chilling Trailer 'Castle Rock' Bosses on Learning From Stephen King How to Scare Viewers

“Orange Is the New Black,” Netflix, Friday (CRITICS’ PICK)

Season 6 does its damndest to reset the show back to some of the dynamics that have worked best for it from the beginning. The first few episodes narrow the show’s focus to the smaller group of inmates going to the maximum security prison (or “max”) just up the street, including heavyweight characters like Taystee (Danielle Brooks), Piper (Taylor Schilling), Gloria (Selenis Leyva), Suzanne (Uzo Aduba), Nicky (Natasha Lyonne), and Red (Kate Mulgrew). Max has loomed over “Orange” as an omnipresent threat, and getting to see it in action ends up restoring a kind of order the show desperately needed. (Read the full review here)

“Sacred Lies,” Facebook Watch, Friday

Based on the Grimm Brothers tale “The Handless Maiden” and Stephanie Oakes’ novel “The Sacred Lies of Minnow Bly,” this series is about a handless teen who escapes from a cult and finds herself in juvenile detention, suspected of knowing who killed her cult leader.