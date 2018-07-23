Our Staff Picks: TV Shows to Watch the Week of July 23, 2018

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Castle Rock
CREDIT: Hulu/YouTube

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “Castle Rock” premieres on Hulu and “Orange Is the New Black” returns on Netflix.

“Miz & Mrs.” USA Network, Tuesday, 10 p.m.

The unscripted series that follows the lives of WWE stars The Miz and Maryse premieres this week. The six-episode series will follow the pair as they adapt to becoming first-time parents while juggling a major move and their demanding WWE schedule.

Castle Rock,” Hulu, Wednesday

The psychological-horror anthology series from J.J. Abrams and Stephen King premieres its first three episodes this week. In the premiere, death row attorney Henry Deaver confronts his dark past when an anonymous call lures him back to his hometown of Castle Rock, Maine.

“Young & Hungry,” Freeform, Wednesday 8:30 p.m.

In the series finale, Josh takes the gang for a getaway on his new yacht, where Gabi hits it off with the yacht’s chef. When the chef offers Gabi an amazing opportunity, it ruins Josh’s plans. Meanwhile, Sofia has a terrible misunderstanding about her boyfriend and Elliot and Alan meet a flirty steward.

Related

Orange Is the New Black,” Netflix, Friday (CRITICS’ PICK)

Season 6 does its damndest to reset the show back to some of the dynamics that have worked best for it from the beginning. The first few episodes narrow the show’s focus to the smaller group of inmates going to the maximum security prison (or “max”) just up the street, including heavyweight characters like Taystee (Danielle Brooks), Piper (Taylor Schilling), Gloria (Selenis Leyva), Suzanne (Uzo Aduba), Nicky (Natasha Lyonne), and Red (Kate Mulgrew). Max has loomed over “Orange” as an omnipresent threat, and getting to see it in action ends up restoring a kind of order the show desperately needed. (Read the full review here)

“Sacred Lies,” Facebook Watch, Friday

Based on the Grimm Brothers tale “The Handless Maiden” and Stephanie Oakes’ novel “The Sacred Lies of Minnow Bly,” this series is about a handless teen who escapes from a cult and finds herself in juvenile detention, suspected of knowing who killed her cult leader.

Popular on Variety

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

  • Keri Russell

    'Star Wars: Episode IX' Eyes Keri Russell

  • Little Women Cast

    Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women' Eyes Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

More TV

  • Castle Rock

    Our Staff Picks: TV Shows to Watch the Week of July 23, 2018

    Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV. Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “Castle Rock” premieres on Hulu and “Orange Is the New Black” returns on […]

  • Golden Globes

    HFPA, Dick Clark Productions Near New Golden Globe Awards Rights Deal With NBC

    Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV. Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “Castle Rock” premieres on Hulu and “Orange Is the New Black” returns on […]

  • TV Ratings: 'Ghosted' Goes Out on

    TV Ratings: 'Ghosted' Goes Out on Quiet Note

    Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV. Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “Castle Rock” premieres on Hulu and “Orange Is the New Black” returns on […]

  • BBC Studios Shakes Up Content Team

    BBC Studios Shakes Up Management Team, Hands Mark Linsey New Role

    Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV. Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “Castle Rock” premieres on Hulu and “Orange Is the New Black” returns on […]

  • LEGION -- "Chapter 10" - Season

    'Legion': Jeph Loeb, Nathaniel Halpern Talk 'X-Men' Universe Connections

    Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV. Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “Castle Rock” premieres on Hulu and “Orange Is the New Black” returns on […]

  • JD Pardo Mayans MC

    ‘Mayans MC’ Creator Kurt Sutter Reveals How He Cast Series Lead JD Pardo

    Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV. Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “Castle Rock” premieres on Hulu and “Orange Is the New Black” returns on […]

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    Nicole Maines on Why the ScarJo Casting Controversy Matters

    Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV. Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “Castle Rock” premieres on Hulu and “Orange Is the New Black” returns on […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad