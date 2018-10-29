You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV Shows to Watch the Week of Oct. 29, 2018: ‘House of Cards,’ ‘Homecoming’

House Of Cards Season 6
CREDIT: David Giesbrecht/Netflix

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “House of Cards” returns for its final season and “Homecoming” debuts on Amazon.

“Tell Me a Story,” CBS All Access, Wednesday

This 10-episode weekly series debuts on Halloween. It takes the world’s most beloved fairy tales and reimagines them as a dark and twisted psychological thriller. Set in modern-day New York City, the first season of this serialized drama interweaves “The Three Little Pigs,” “Little Red Riding Hood” and “Hansel and Gretel.”

Homecoming,” Amazon, Friday

Julia Roberts stars in this series based on the podcast of the same name. The series follows Heidi Bergman, a caseworker at the Homecoming Transitional Support Center. Four years after leaving her job, Heidi is approached by a Department of Defense auditor who questions why she left her job at the Homecoming facility.

House of Cards,” Netflix, Friday (CRITICS’ PICK)

A series that was built around the chemistry between two actors — and that had been building toward a climactic showdown — is suddenly a solo act. And while the sixth and final season of “House of Cards” is as mixed a bag as the thrilling but uneven Netflix drama has yet produced, the good news is that Robin Wright is up to the task of anchoring the show. (Read the full review here)

“Shut Up and Dribble,” Showtime, Saturday, 9 p.m.

Narrated by acclaimed sports journalist and commentator Jemele Hill  and executive produced by LeBron James, this three-part documentary series looks at the changing role of NBA athletes through the lens of the current shifting cultural and political environment.

Outlander,” Starz, Sunday, 8 p.m.

In the fourth season premiere, Claire and Jamie Fraser try to make a home for themselves in the New World of Colonial America.

