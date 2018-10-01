You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV Shows to Watch the Week of Oct. 1, 2018: ‘Doctor Who,’ ‘Walking Dead’

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, Jodie Whittaker takes over on “Doctor Who” and “The Walking Dead” returns for Season 9.

“The Neighborhood,” CBS, Monday, 8 p.m.

A friendly guy from the Midwest moves his family to a Los Angeles neighborhood where his new neighboor is concerned the family will disrupt the culture on the block and doesn’t appreciate the guy’s extreme neighborliness

“Happy Together,” CBS, Monday, 8:30 p.m.

A 30-something, happily married couple begin to reconnect with their younger, cooler selves when a young pop star–drawn to their super-ordinary suburban life–unexpectedly moves in with them.

“I Feel Bad,” NBC, Wednesday, 9:30 p.m.

A woman tries to find the perfect balance in her life between being a mom, boss, wife, friend and daughter in this new comedy.

Doctor Who,” BBC America, Sunday, 1:45 p.m.

Jodie Whittaker takes over as the 13th Doctor in the brand new season of the acclaimed, decade-spanning sci-fi series.

The Walking Dead,” AMC, Sunday, 9 p.m.

The megahit zombie apocalypse series returns for its ninth season. In the premiere, Rick and his group make a run into Washington D.C. and search for artifacts they will need to build the civilization he and Carl envisioned.

Popular on Variety

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

More TV

  • TV Shows to Watch the Week

    TV Shows to Watch the Week of Oct. 1, 2018: 'Doctor Who,' 'Walking Dead'

    Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV. Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, Jodie Whittaker takes over on “Doctor Who” and “The Walking Dead” returns for […]

  • Lifetime Relaunches 'Stop Violence Against Women'

    Lifetime Relaunches 'Stop Violence Against Women' Campaign (EXCLUSIVE)

    Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV. Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, Jodie Whittaker takes over on “Doctor Who” and “The Walking Dead” returns for […]

  • Queen of the South Alice Braga

    'Queen of the South' Renewed for Season 4 at USA Network With New Showrunners

    Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV. Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, Jodie Whittaker takes over on “Doctor Who” and “The Walking Dead” returns for […]

  • Sky-Backed Streaming Service Pluto TV Launching

    Sky-Backed Streaming Service Pluto TV Launching on Now TV in U.K. (EXCLUSIVE)

    Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV. Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, Jodie Whittaker takes over on “Doctor Who” and “The Walking Dead” returns for […]

  • Will and Grace Season 2

    'Will & Grace' Cast on Getting Personal With Politics

    Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV. Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, Jodie Whittaker takes over on “Doctor Who” and “The Walking Dead” returns for […]

  • GOD FRIENDED ME stars Brandon Micheal

    TV Ratings: 'God Friended Me' Gets Good Start on CBS

    Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV. Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, Jodie Whittaker takes over on “Doctor Who” and “The Walking Dead” returns for […]

  • DC Universe's 'Titans' to Stream on

    DC Universe's 'Titans' to Stream on Netflix Internationally

    Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV. Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, Jodie Whittaker takes over on “Doctor Who” and “The Walking Dead” returns for […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad