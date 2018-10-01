TV Shows to Watch the Week of Oct. 1, 2018: ‘Doctor Who,’ ‘Walking Dead’

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, Jodie Whittaker takes over on “Doctor Who” and “The Walking Dead” returns for Season 9.

“The Neighborhood,” CBS, Monday, 8 p.m.

A friendly guy from the Midwest moves his family to a Los Angeles neighborhood where his new neighboor is concerned the family will disrupt the culture on the block and doesn’t appreciate the guy’s extreme neighborliness

“Happy Together,” CBS, Monday, 8:30 p.m.

A 30-something, happily married couple begin to reconnect with their younger, cooler selves when a young pop star–drawn to their super-ordinary suburban life–unexpectedly moves in with them.

“I Feel Bad,” NBC, Wednesday, 9:30 p.m.

A woman tries to find the perfect balance in her life between being a mom, boss, wife, friend and daughter in this new comedy.

“Doctor Who,” BBC America, Sunday, 1:45 p.m.

Jodie Whittaker takes over as the 13th Doctor in the brand new season of the acclaimed, decade-spanning sci-fi series.

“The Walking Dead,” AMC, Sunday, 9 p.m.

The megahit zombie apocalypse series returns for its ninth season. In the premiere, Rick and his group make a run into Washington D.C. and search for artifacts they will need to build the civilization he and Carl envisioned.