TV Shows to Watch the Week of Oct. 1, 2018: ‘Doctor Who,’ ‘Walking Dead’

“The Neighborhood,” CBS, Monday, 8 p.m.
A friendly guy from the Midwest moves his family to a Los Angeles neighborhood where his new neighboor is concerned the family will disrupt the culture on the block and doesn’t appreciate the guy’s extreme neighborliness
“Happy Together,” CBS, Monday, 8:30 p.m.
A 30-something, happily married couple begin to reconnect with their younger, cooler selves when a young pop star–drawn to their super-ordinary suburban life–unexpectedly moves in with them.
“I Feel Bad,” NBC, Wednesday, 9:30 p.m.
A woman tries to find the perfect balance in her life between being a mom, boss, wife, friend and daughter in this new comedy.
“Doctor Who,” BBC America, Sunday, 1:45 p.m.
Jodie Whittaker takes over as the 13th Doctor in the brand new season of the acclaimed, decade-spanning sci-fi series.
“The Walking Dead,” AMC, Sunday, 9 p.m.
The megahit zombie apocalypse series returns for its ninth season. In the premiere, Rick and his group make a run into Washington D.C. and search for artifacts they will need to build the civilization he and Carl envisioned.