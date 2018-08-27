TV Shows to Watch the Week of Aug. 27, 2018: ‘Jack Ryan,’ ‘Ozark’ Season 2

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

“The Shop,” HBO, Tuesday, 11 p.m.

This new series features a lineup starring four-time NBA MVP LeBron James and Maverick Carter. The series will visit barber shops around the country to gather distinguished individuals like Snoop Dogg, Odell Beckham Jr., and Jon Stewart, who can speak honestly on sports, music, pop culture, world events, business and other culturally relevant topics.

“One Dollar,” CBS All Access, Thursday

CBS All Access will debut the first episode of its new drama this week, with new episodes dropping weekly. The show is a mystery set in a small rust belt town in post-recession America, where a one-dollar bill changing hands connects a group of characters involved in a shocking multiple murder. The path of the dollar bill and point of view in each episode paint a picture of a modern American town with deep class and cultural divides that spill out into the open as the town’s secrets get revealed.

“Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan,” Amazon, Friday (CRITICS’ PICK)

Best of all, the show knows when to get the character out of the way and concentrate on telling other stories. That the series hinges on a plot emerging from the Middle East, rooted in Islam — at one point, a villain proclaims his goal of building “the greatest Islamic empire” — is likely to catalyze protest, much like the conversation that surrounded “Homeland” for years. While there’s a sometimes-gratuitous focus on the wages of terror, including a genuinely terrifying gas attack on a church, “Jack Ryan” deserves credit for analyzing the ways in which events that seem to originate overseas actually have their roots in American foreign policy. (Read the full review here)

“Ozark,” Netflix, Friday

The second season of the Emmy-nominated drama debuts this week. The series continues to follow Marty Byrde and his family as they navigate the murky waters of life within a dangerous drug cartel. With Del out, the crime syndicate sends their ruthless attorney Helen Pierce to town to shake things up just as The Byrdes are finally settling in.