Our Staff Picks: TV Shows to Watch the Week of August 6, 2018

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “Insatiable” debuts and “Ballers” and “Insecure” return.

“Sugar Town,” Investigation Discovery, Monday, 8 p.m.

This two-hour documentary special examines the death of Victor White III, who died in police custody in what became known as the “Houdini suicide:” authorities say White shot himself through the chest in the back of a police car despite his hands being cuffed behind his back. The doc follows the White family’s journey for the just as, even after multiple accounts of abuse, New Iberia’s sheriff, Louis Ackal, remains in power.

Better Call Saul,” AMC, Monday, 9 p.m.

In the Season 4 premiere, Jimmy struggles to cope with Chuck’s tragic death, while Mike ponders his role at Madrigal and Howard makes a startling confession.

“Bachelor in Paradise,” ABC, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

In the fifth season premiere, fan’s favorite members of “Bachelor” Nation begin their journey for another chance at finding love at a luxurious Mexico resort.

Insatiable,” Netflix, Friday

In this new series, a high schooler named Patty has been bullied, ignored, and underestimated by those around her because of her weight. But now that she finds herself suddenly thin, Patty is out for payback against anyone who has ever made her feel bad about herself.

“Ballers” & “Insecure,” HBO, Sunday, 10 & 10:30 p.m.

In the Season 4 premiere of “Ballers,” Spencer and Joe take their skills to Los Angeles as they look to expand their roster and horizons in the world of action sports. In the Season 3 premiere of “Insecure,” Issa crashes on Daniel’s couch and tries to save up extra cash; Molly returns from a beach vacation with renewed determination to maintain boundaries in her life.

