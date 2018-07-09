Our Staff Picks: TV Shows to Watch the Week of July 9, 2018

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Marlon” conclude their second seasons.

“Floribama Shore,” MTV, Monday, 10 p.m.

The second season brings viewers’ favorite southerners back to Panama City Beach for Spring Break to see what life’s next chapter holds for them. Cast members for the new season include Jeremiah Buoni, Codi Butts, Kortni Gilson, Aimee Hall, Kirk Medas, Nilsa Prowant, Candace Rice, and Gus Smyrnios.

“The Handmaid’s Tale,” Hulu, Wednesday

In the Season 2 finale of the Emmy-winning drama series, Serena and the other Wives strive to make change. Emily learns more about her new Commander, and Offred faces a difficult decision.

“Bobcat Goldthwait’s Misfits and Monsters,” truTV, Wednesday, 10 p.m.

truTV’s first scripted anthology series debuts this week. Each episode tells a distinct story with the eight-episode first season set to explore a variety of genres. Guest stars in the first season include Michael Ian Black, Bridget Everett, Dave Foley, Seth Green, Melissa Joan Hart, David Koechner, Danny Pudi and more.

“Marlon,” NBC, Thursday, 9:30 p.m.

In the second season finale, Marlon goes all out for his 43rd birthday and decides to throw himself a funeral party after attending his barber’s funeral. Everyone speaks at Marlon’s party, talking about all the insensitive jokes he made at their expense.