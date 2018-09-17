TV Shows to Watch the Week of Sept. 17, 2018: Emmy Awards, ‘9-1-1’ Season 2 Premiere

Michael Che and Colin Jost Emmys
CREDIT: Mary Ellen Matthews/NBC

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, the Primetime Emmy Awards air on NBC and “9-1-1” returns for its second season on Fox.

70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, NBC, Monday, 8 p.m.

TV’s biggest awards show returns with hosts Michael Che and Colin Jost. This year, “Game of Thrones” is back in the mix for best drama series while stars like Donald Glover and Sterling K. Brown look to repeat their success from last year.

“Sorry for Your Loss,” Facebook Watch, Tuesday, 9 p.m. (CRITICS’ PICK)

Olsen anchors the show by nailing a particularly tricky performance, given that she isn’t exactly an immediately sympathetic character despite what she’s going through…But Olsen makes Leigh’s pain palpable enough that it’s always obvious when she’s lashing out — and more importantly, why. (Read the full review here)

The Sinner,” USA Network, Wednesday, 10 p.m.

In the second season finale, Heather and Ambrose continue their search for Julian as Marin’s past is unraveled.

Maniac,” Netflix, Friday

This new series is set in a world somewhat like our world, in a time quite similar to our time. It tells the stories of Annie Landsberg (Emma Stone) and Owen Milgrim (Jonah Hill), two strangers drawn to the late stages of a mysterious pharmaceutical trial.

9-1-1,” Fox, Sunday, 8 p.m.

In the Season 2 premiere on a special night and time, the first responders feel the pressure on the hottest day of the year as harrowing incidents keep happening around the city. Due to the potential overrun of NFL coverage, the start time is subject to change.

 

