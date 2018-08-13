Our Staff Picks: TV Shows to Watch the Week of August 13, 2018

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “Disenchantment” debuts on Netflix and “Shades of Blue” ends on NBC.

“Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back,” Fox, Wednesday, 9 p.m.

In the first season finale, Ramsay travels to Sandra Dee’s Bar-B-Que & Seafood, a laid back bar and grill located in Sacramento, CA. After intense investigation and surveillance, Ramsay and his team discover that the owner’s lack of discipline with her own family members has greatly inhibited any success for the restaurant.

“Disenchantment,” Netflix, Friday (CRITICS’ PICK)

While early installments are too committed to wheel-spinning setup, sparky humor and rapport develops later in the season. Bean, drawn in classic Groening style, is a delightfully messy protagonist, and Luci, catalyzing much of the plot as he pushes Bean toward misbehavior, manages to be more than just narrative device. Eric Andre’s performance is cajolingly sinister. Nat Faxon, as sweet and besotted Elfo, provides a bit of humanity amid the relentless punning and plotting. it’s worth hoping that in future seasons, the momentum of the plot slows, a bit. These three promising characters deserve the space to convince viewers to care about whether or not they find their happily ever after. (Read the full review here)

“Sharknado 6,” Syfy, Sunday, 8 p.m.

In the final installment of the “Sharknado” franchise, Fin must travel back in time to stop the Sharknado that started it all after the ending of the fifth film saw him wandering the Earth alone after it was destroyed.

“The Affair,” Showtime, Sunday, 9 p.m.

In the Season 4 finale, Noah and Anton visit Yale, where Noah encounters an old friend. Meanwhile, an immensely difficult day forces Cole and Luisa to reexamine their relationship; and Helen gets a new perspective on life.

“Shades of Blue,” NBC, Sunday, 10 p.m.

In the series finale, Harlee faces a police commission as Wozniak and the crew scramble to help her from the outside.