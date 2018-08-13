You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Our Staff Picks: TV Shows to Watch the Week of August 13, 2018

CREDIT: Netflix

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “Disenchantment” debuts on Netflix and “Shades of Blue” ends on NBC.

“Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back,” Fox, Wednesday, 9 p.m.

In the first season finale, Ramsay travels to Sandra Dee’s Bar-B-Que & Seafood, a laid back bar and grill located in Sacramento, CA. After intense investigation and surveillance, Ramsay and his team discover that the owner’s lack of discipline with her own family members has greatly inhibited any success for the restaurant.

Disenchantment,” Netflix, Friday (CRITICS’ PICK)

While early installments are too committed to wheel-spinning setup, sparky humor and rapport develops later in the season. Bean, drawn in classic Groening style, is a delightfully messy protagonist, and Luci, catalyzing much of the plot as he pushes Bean toward misbehavior, manages to be more than just narrative device. Eric Andre’s performance is cajolingly sinister. Nat Faxon, as sweet and besotted Elfo, provides a bit of humanity amid the relentless punning and plotting. it’s worth hoping that in future seasons, the momentum of the plot slows, a bit. These three promising characters deserve the space to convince viewers to care about whether or not they find their happily ever after. (Read the full review here)

“Sharknado 6,” Syfy, Sunday, 8 p.m.

In the final installment of the “Sharknado” franchise, Fin must travel back in time to stop the Sharknado that started it all after the ending of the fifth film saw him wandering the Earth alone after it was destroyed.

“The Affair,” Showtime, Sunday, 9 p.m.

In the Season 4 finale, Noah and Anton visit Yale, where Noah encounters an old friend. Meanwhile, an immensely difficult day forces Cole and Luisa to reexamine their relationship; and Helen gets a new perspective on life.

Shades of Blue,” NBC, Sunday, 10 p.m.

In the series finale, Harlee faces a police commission as Wozniak and the crew scramble to help her from the outside.

 

  Our Staff Picks: TV Shows to

    Our Staff Picks: TV Shows to Watch the Week of August 13, 2018

    Our Staff Picks: TV Shows to Watch the Week of August 13, 2018

  • Queer-Eye,-Will-and-Grace

    Rebooted, Revived, Remade: From 'Will & Grace' to 'Queer Eye' to 'Murphy Brown'

    Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV. Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “Disenchantment” debuts on Netflix and “Shades of Blue” ends on NBC. “Gordon Ramsay’s […]

  'This Is Us' Music Supervisor Talks

    'This Is Us' Music Supervisor Talks Finding 'Out of the Box' Songs

    Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV. Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “Disenchantment” debuts on Netflix and “Shades of Blue” ends on NBC. “Gordon Ramsay’s […]

  • Elisabeth Moss, Keri Russell

    Emmys: Will Elisabeth Moss or Keri Russell Take the Lead Drama Actress Trophy?

    Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV. Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “Disenchantment” debuts on Netflix and “Shades of Blue” ends on NBC. “Gordon Ramsay’s […]

  • Trevor Noah photographed by Weston Wells

    Inside Trevor Noah's 'Daily Show' Office

    Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV. Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “Disenchantment” debuts on Netflix and “Shades of Blue” ends on NBC. “Gordon Ramsay’s […]

  • MTV Reveals VMA ‘Song of the

    MTV Reveals VMA Song of the Summer Nominees: Drake, Cardi B and More (EXCLUSIVE)

    Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV. Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “Disenchantment” debuts on Netflix and “Shades of Blue” ends on NBC. “Gordon Ramsay’s […]

