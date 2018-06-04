Our Staff Picks: TV Shows to Watch the Week of June 4, 2018

Sense8
CREDIT: Netflix

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “Sense8” airs its series finale and “Dietland” premieres.

Dietland,” AMC, Monday, 9 p.m.

Based on Sarai Walker’s 2015 book of the same name, this new drama series follows Plum Kettle, ghost-writer for the editor of one of New York’s hottest fashion magazines, as she struggles with self-image and sets out on a wildly complicated road to self-acceptance. At the same time, everyone is buzzing over news reports about men, accused of sexual abuse and assault, who are disappearing and meeting untimely, violent deaths.

Impulse, YouTube Premium, Wednesday

In this new YouTube series executive produced by Doug Liman, Henrietta, a rebellious 16-year-old-girl discovers that she has the ability to teleport after a traumatic encounter with a classmate. As the series unfolds, Henry must come to terms with the aftermath of the encounter while her developing powers attract unwanted attention.

“The Four,” Fox, Thursday, 8 p.m.

The Fox singing competition series returns for its second season. Sean “Diddy” Combs, DJ Khaled, and Meghan Trainor return as panelists alongside Fergie as host. In the series, competitors battle to take the seat of four seats being held by singers from a variety of musical genres.

“Cloak & Dagger,” Freeform, Thursday, 8 p.m.

In this new Marvel series, two teenagers from very different backgrounds find themselves burdened and awakened to newly acquired superpowers which are mysteriously linked to one another. The only constant in their lives is danger and each other.

Sense8,” Netflix, Friday

The series finale special of the Netflix series airs this week. In the finale, the group will have to come together to protect the future of all Sensates

