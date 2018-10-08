You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV Shows to Watch the Week of Oct. 8, 2018: ‘Charmed,’ ‘The Romanoffs’

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Charmed -- "Let This Mother Out" -- Image Number: CMD102a_0011.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Melonie Diaz as Mel, Madeleine Mantock as Macy and Sarah Jeffery as Maggie -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CREDIT: Dean Buscher

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, The CW begins rolling out its new shows and “The Romanoffs” debuts on Amazon.

“All American,” The CW, Wednesday, 9 p.m

In the series premiere, Spencer James is a rising high school football player and an A student at South Crenshaw High who is recruited by Beverly High School’s football coach. When Spencer is forced to move in with the coach and his family, Spencer’s vastly different worlds are drawn together. The series is inspired by the life of Spencer Paysinger.

The Romanoffs,” Amazon, Friday

This new anthology series from “Mad Men” creator Matthew Weiner features eight separate stories about people who believe themselves to be descendants of the Russian royal family. The series will roll out a new episode every Friday.

“Titans,” DC Universe, Friday

“Titans” follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic “Teen Titans” franchise.

“The Haunting of Hill House,” Netflix, Friday (CRITICS’ PICK)

“The Haunting of Hill House”…is a horror series that doesn’t immediately make a case for itself; like the best of the genre, it’s slowly insinuating, building in power as it tells a story of repressed trauma and family discord. It’s an effective scare-fest that is at its best when the tale does more than jolt the viewer. (Read the full review here)

Charmed,” The CW, Sunday, 9 p.m.

In the premiere of the rebooted series, three sisters discover they are all powerful witches following the suspicious death of their mother.

“Camping,” HBO, Sunday, 10 p.m.

This eight-episode series tells the story of a back-to-nature camping trip that quickly becomes a weekend of tested marriages and woman-on-woman crime that won’t soon be forgotten.

Popular on Variety

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

More TV

  • Peter Rice and Dana Walden

    Fox Execs Peter Rice, Dana Walden, John Landgraf, Gary Knell Set to Join Disney

    Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV. Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, The CW begins rolling out its new shows and “The Romanoffs” debuts on […]

  • TNT Orders Ridley Scott-Produced Sci-Fi Drama

    TNT Orders Ridley Scott-Produced Sci-Fi Drama 'Raised by Wolves'

    Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV. Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, The CW begins rolling out its new shows and “The Romanoffs” debuts on […]

  • Charmed -- "Let This Mother Out"

    TV Shows to Watch the Week of Oct. 8, 2018: 'Charmed,' 'The Romanoffs'

    Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV. Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, The CW begins rolling out its new shows and “The Romanoffs” debuts on […]

  • Picture shows: The Doctor (JODIE WHITTAKER)

    Kids Want More Female Superheroes, New Study Finds

    Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV. Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, The CW begins rolling out its new shows and “The Romanoffs” debuts on […]

  • ABC's 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' Will Return

    ABC's 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' Will Return for New York Shows

    Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV. Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, The CW begins rolling out its new shows and “The Romanoffs” debuts on […]

  • TV Review: 'All American' on the

    TV Review: 'All American' on the CW

    Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV. Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, The CW begins rolling out its new shows and “The Romanoffs” debuts on […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad