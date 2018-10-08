TV Shows to Watch the Week of Oct. 8, 2018: ‘Charmed,’ ‘The Romanoffs’

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

“All American,” The CW, Wednesday, 9 p.m

In the series premiere, Spencer James is a rising high school football player and an A student at South Crenshaw High who is recruited by Beverly High School’s football coach. When Spencer is forced to move in with the coach and his family, Spencer’s vastly different worlds are drawn together. The series is inspired by the life of Spencer Paysinger.

“The Romanoffs,” Amazon, Friday

This new anthology series from “Mad Men” creator Matthew Weiner features eight separate stories about people who believe themselves to be descendants of the Russian royal family. The series will roll out a new episode every Friday.

“Titans,” DC Universe, Friday

“Titans” follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic “Teen Titans” franchise.

“The Haunting of Hill House,” Netflix, Friday (CRITICS’ PICK)

“The Haunting of Hill House”…is a horror series that doesn’t immediately make a case for itself; like the best of the genre, it’s slowly insinuating, building in power as it tells a story of repressed trauma and family discord. It’s an effective scare-fest that is at its best when the tale does more than jolt the viewer. (Read the full review here)

“Charmed,” The CW, Sunday, 9 p.m.

In the premiere of the rebooted series, three sisters discover they are all powerful witches following the suspicious death of their mother.

“Camping,” HBO, Sunday, 10 p.m.

This eight-episode series tells the story of a back-to-nature camping trip that quickly becomes a weekend of tested marriages and woman-on-woman crime that won’t soon be forgotten.