Our Staff Picks: TV Shows to Watch the Week of June 18, 2018

“Yellowstone,” Paramount Network, Wednesday, 9 p.m.

In the two-hour series premiere, Kevin Costner stars as John Dutton, who controls the largest contiguous ranch in the United States. But the ranch is under constant attack by those it borders – land developers, an Indian reservation, and America’s first National Park. The series is written and directed by Oscar-nominated screenwriter Taylor Sheridan.

“Take Two,” ABC, Thursday, 10 p.m.

In this new drama series, Sam Swift (Rachel Bilson), the former star of a hit cop series whose epic breakdown is broadcast to the public and sends her to rehab. Desperate to restart her career, she talks her way into shadowing lone-wolf private investigator Eddie Valetik (Eddie Cibrian) as research for a potential comeback role. The series hails from “Castle” creators Terri Edda Miller and Andrew W. Marlowe.

“Luke Cage,” Netflix, Friday

The Marvel hero returns to Netflix for a second season. In Season 2, Luke is coming to grips with his celebrity status while also trying to keep Harlem safe. Complicating matters is the arrival of a Jamaican gangster known as Bushmaster, who is determined to take over Harlem from Meriah Dillard and Shades.

“Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown,” CNN, Sunday, 9 p.m.

In the series finale of the travel series, host Anthony Bourdain travels to Bhutan, a landlocked country located in the Eastern Himalayas.

“Westworld,” HBO, Sunday, 9 p.m.

The 90-minute Season 2 finale of the HBO series airs this week.