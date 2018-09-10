TV Shows to Watch the Week of Sept. 10, 2018: ‘American Horror Story,’ ‘BoJack Horseman’

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “American Horror Story” and “BoJack Horseman” return for new seasons.

“Bachelor in Paradise,” ABC, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

In the fifth season finale, the final couple is surely in love but has a lot of doubts, stemming from troubled family situations growing up. True love and commitment are daunting for both of them, given neither have experienced it before, but it may be even scarier for them to leave Paradise without each other.

“Castle Rock,” Hulu, Wednesday

The Season 1 finale of the JJ Abrams/Stephen King series airs this week. The exact details on the episode’s plot are being under wraps, but the official synopsis ominously says only “Some birds can be caged.”

“American Horror Story: Apocalypse,” FX, Wednesday, 10 p.m.

Ryan Murphy’s popular anthology series returns for its eighth season, which will be a crossover between the “Murder House” and “Coven” seasons. It has also been teased that the season will revive around a nuclear apocalypse and the coming of the anti-Christ.

“American Vandal,” Netflix, Friday

The mockumentary series returns for its second season. In the new season, documentarians Peter and Sam head to the Northwest to investigate a series of poop-based pranks that have been plaguing a prestigious private high school.

“BoJack Horseman,” Netflix, Friday

Season 5 of the animated series debuts this week. This season finds BoJack starring in a new TV show called “Philbert,” playing a character with disturbing parallels to BoJack’s real life, echoes that force BoJack to confront himself and his past in ways large and small.