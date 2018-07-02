TV Series ‘Good Girls,’ ‘You’ Relocate to California to Receive Tax Credits

NBC’s sitcom “Good Girls” and Horizon Scripted Television’s “You” are relocating to California for their upcoming seasons and have been conditionally approved to receive a combined $15.4 million in tax credits.

California’s Film and Television Tax Credit Program 2.0 made the announcement Monday, noting that the expanded program its starting its fourth year with a total of 15 series having relocated to the Golden State, thanks to the incentive.

“Good Girls” is relocating for its second season from Atlanta and is due a $9.3 million credit. “You” is moving for its second season from New York City and will receive a $6.1 million credit.

“Year-four of California’s expanded tax credit program is off to a great start with a pair of relocating TV series and last week’s passage of legislation to extend the program for another five years,” said California Film Commission Executive Director Amy Lemisch. “We’re bringing long-term, high-quality jobs in-state as we reaffirm our commitment to fighting runaway production.”

“Good Girls” is California’s first relocating TV series from Georgia, while psychological thriller “You” is the fourth from New York. “The Affair,” “The OA” and “Sneaky Pete” relocated from New York previously.

The program, which allocates as much as 25% of the budget to credits, was more than tripled in size in 2014 to $330 million annually to compete effectively with incentives in New York and Georgia. The program is overseen by the California Film Commission, which selects the TV and movie projects to qualify partly based on the number of jobs created.

“We’re excited to bring ‘Good Girls’ to California and employ hundreds of California workers on an important series for NBC and Universal Television,” said Jerry DiCanio, executive VP of production operations for Universal Television. “We look forward to many years of continued success in California and are grateful to the Governor, state legislature and California Film Commission for making this possible.”

Set in Michigan, “Good Girls” plans 103 shoot days in California for its next season. “You” plans 80 shoot days. The film commission said the two series are on track to employ 420 crew, 429 cast and 7,060 extras (including stand-ins) in California and spend $61.4 million in qualified expenditures (defined as the portion of total expenditures allocated for wages to below-the-line workers and payments to in-state vendors).

In addition to the two new relocating projects announced today, 26 recurring series in various stages of production are currently in the program and eligible for tax credits — including “The Affair,” “Ballers,” “I’m Dying Up Here,” “Lucifer,” “Veep” and “Westworld.” Since the launch of Program 2.0 in 2015, a total of 66 television projects have been accepted.

On June 27, California Gov. Jerry Brown signed an extension of California’s production tax credit program for five years beyond its 2020 expiration with $1.6 billion in credits.

Since the expansion, the program has helped to relocate a total of 13 series to California, including Amazon’s “Sneaky Pete,” FX’s “Legion,” and HBO’s “Ballers.” Feature films covered under the program include Disney’s upcoming “Captain Marvel” and Paramount’s “Transformers” spinoff “Bumblebee.” The commission announced April 9 that it had selected two relatively big-budget films — “Ford v. Ferrari” and “Coming 2 America” — as recipients of the production tax credit along with seven other projects for a total of $55 million in incentives.