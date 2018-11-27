TV Roundup: Netflix Releases Trailer for ‘Fuller House’ Season 4 (WATCH)

In today’s TV News Roundup, watch the trailer for the upcoming fourth season of “Fuller House.”

FIRST LOOKS



“Fuller House” returns for a fourth season Dec. 14 exclusively on Netflix. This season, Steve and DJ rekindle their flame, and the Tanner-Fuller-Gibblers prepare to welcome a new member of the family with a little help from Kimmy Gibbler.

“Young Justice: Outsiders” returns for a third season Jan. 4, streaming exclusively on DC Universe. This season, the Outsiders face a new threat: a league of superhuman teens and an intergalactic arms race to control them.

DATES

Amazon Prime Video has announced the third season of “The Grand Tour” will launch Friday, Jan. 18 exclusively on Prime Video. New episodes will be released weekly. This seasons again features Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May, with the new trailer showing Hammond struggling to maneuver his Jeep across a narrow bridge in Colombia.

CASTING

Sean Bean (“Game of Thrones,” “Lord of the Rings”) has been added to the cast of BBC One’s “World on Fire,” an upcoming WWII drama. Bean joins previously announced cast members Helen Hunt (“As Good As It Gets,” “Mad About You”) and Lesley Manville (“Phantom Thread”).