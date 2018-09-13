TV Roundup: ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ Drops First Teaser (Watch)

In today’s TV Roundup, the first teaser for “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” drops on Netflix and Damon Wayans Sr. will appear on “Happy Together.”

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix released the teaser for “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.” From the creators of “Riverdale,” the show reimagines the origins of “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” as a dark coming of age story that dabbles in witchcraft, the occult, and horror. It premieres Oct. 26 on Netflix.

“Glimpse,” a new sci-fi series created by DUST in partnership with Futurism, premiered Thursday on Facebook Watch. Following eight individuals who deal with the quickly changing human condition, the show features up and coming talent such as Tony Cavalero of “School of Rock,” Leven Rambin of “The Hunger Games” and more. “Glimpse” is also available to stream across DUST platforms.

“How to Get Away With Murder” returns to the air for its fifth season on Sept. 27 at 10/9c on ABC. Watch the first trailer for the new season below.

CASTING

Adan Rocha will join the cast of CBS/WBTV comedy “Murphy Brown” as a series regular, making his first appearance in the show’s second episode. Rocha will play the role of Miguel, a college student and Mexican DREAMER who came to the United States as a baby.

Damon Wayans Sr. is set to appear episode 108 of “Happy Together,” which stars his son, Damon Wayans Jr. An air date has not yet been announced for the episode.

Related 'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover Netflix's 'Sabrina' Series Casts Ross Lynch as Harvey Kinkle

Arielle Kebbel, known for roles in “John Tucker Must Die,” “Vampire Diaries,” and “Ballers,” is set to be a recurring guest starring in at least two episodes of ABC’s mid season drama, “Grand Hotel.” Executive produced by Eva Longoria, the show is set at the Riviera Grand hotel in Miami Beach, where a chef goes missing during a hurricane after discovering a secret about the hotel.

Season 18 of HELL’S KITCHEN premieres Friday, Sept. 28 on FOX, and this time there’s a twist — veteran contestants will compete against rookies. Team Blue will be made of up returning contestants Bret Hauser, Heather Williams, Jen Gavin, Kevin Cottle, Roe DiLeo, T Gregorie and Trevor McGrath. The rookies on Team Red include Chris Mendonca, Chris Motto, Gizzy Barton, Jose DeJesus, Kanae Houston, Mia Castro, Scotley Innis and Scott Popovic.

GREENLIGHTS

YouTube has given the green light to “State of Pride,” a new YouTube Original feature documentary that examines the significance of Pride, 50 years after the historic Stonewall Riots. Directed by filmmakers Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman, known for their work on the LGBTQ+ experience, and produced by leading digital studio Portal A, the documentary is slated to debut on YouTube in June 2019.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Erika Soto Lamb will take on the role of Comedy Central’s Vice President of Social Impact Strategy, the network announced Thursday. Based in New York City, in this newly created role Soto Lamb will lead a portfolio of multi-platform social change initiatives aimed at empowering Comedy Central’s audiences to have an impact on the challenges facing them today.

DEALS

DAZN, the live and on-demand sports streaming platform, announced a multiyear rights agreement with Combate Americas, the premier Hispanic Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) sports franchise, Thursday. Bringing a minimum of 13 fight nights per year to DAZN, the first will be this weekend’s card headlined by Levy Marroquin vs. Jose “Pochito” Alday.

RATINGS

The season finale of “World of Dance” held steady with last week’s episode in the Wednesday overnight ratings, drawing a 1.2 rating in adults 18-49 and 5.6 million viewers for NBC. For Fox, “MasterChef” (1.2 rating, 3.9 million viewers) was up 20% in the demo at 9 p.m compared to the episode that aired at 8.

Telemundo is poised to close out the 52-week Nielsen season for 2017-2018 as the number one Spanish language network in weekday primetime viewing among both adults 18-49 and adults 18-24. According to Nielsen’s Most Current ratings (Live+7 through Aug. 26).