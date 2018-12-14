TV Roundup: ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Season 2 Premiere Date Set at CBS All Access

In today’s TV News Roundup, the premiere date is announced for season two of “Star Trek: Discovery” on CBS All Access.

FIRST LOOKS

“Relics and Rarities,” a new RPG series based on the classic game Dungeons & Dragons, will premiere on subscription service Alpha in February 2019. Hosted by Deborah Ann Woll (“Daredevil,” “Tru Blood”) the Geek & Sundry series promises to delve into a world of mystery, monster and murder.

The CW’s “Black Lightning” returns on Monday, Jan. 21 at 9 p.m. The network has released a first look photo of China Anne McClain as Lightning, fighting crime alongside her father and older sister.

DATES

CBS All Access has announced the date for the season two premiere of “Star Trek: Discovery,” launching Thurs., Jan. 17 at 8 p.m. ET/ 5:30 p.m. PT on CBS All Access. Extended from 13 to 14 episodes, season two finds the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery teaming up with Captain Christopher Pike on a mission the appearance of an unknown being called the Red Angel. While the crew works to identify the mysterious visitor, Michael Burnham must face the return of her estranged brother, Spock.

Discovery Channel has announced the return of “Garage Rehab,” premiering Tuesday, Jan. 8 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. New episodes will air Tuesdays at 9 p.m., featuring Richard Rawlings on his quest to transform struggling garages across America.

The 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards will air live Thursday, March 14 on Fox. Held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, this is the 6th year the show has run, featuring awards presentations and musical performances from this year’s biggest acts in music.

Netflix has set the season three premiere date for “One Day at a Time.” The new season of the rebooted sitcom launches on Friday, February 8. Watch a first look trailer below.

CASTING

Greg Kinnear will star in an episode of “The Twilight Zone” titled “The Traveler” opposite previously announced star Steven Yeun. The CBS All Access series is hosted by Jordan Peele, including cast members John Cho, Sanaa Lathan, Kumail Nanjiani, Adam Scott, Allison Tolman and Jacob Tremblay.

RENEWALS

“Jersey Shore Family Vacation” has been renewed for a third season, premiering on MTV in Summer 2019. The number one series on cable in the 18-49 age group, the show features the original housemates from 2009’s “Jersey Shore,” including Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio,” Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Angelina Pivarnick, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino.

AQUISITIONS

IFC has announced their acquisition of “Fleabag” from creator, writer and actor Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The BAFTA-winning series will premiere on IFC on Boxing Day, Wednesday, Dec. 26, and will continue to air Wednesdays at 11 p.m. with a late night encore. The series follows Waller-Bridge’s dry-witted, unfiltered character as she figures out her life in London while coping with tragedy.