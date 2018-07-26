TV Roundup: ‘Shameless’ Drops Season 9 Trailer (Watch)

On today’s TV roundup, the trailer for “Shameless” Season 9 drops and NBC announces its inaugural Female Forward Class.

CASTING

ABC has added Garcelle Beauvais as a recurring guest star in Season 2 of “Siren,” which began production today in Vancouver. Beauvais plays Susan Bishop, Maddie’s (Fola Evans-Akingbola) mom and Dale’s (Gil Birmingham) wife, who abandoned her family for the past 10 months. She is back in Bristol Cove and ready to make amends with her family.

DATES

MTV announced the new season of “Ridiculousness” will premiere on an all-new night beginning Sunday, Aug. 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Host Rob Dyrdek returns with Chanel West Coast and Steelo Brim to dissect the internet’s most provocative and absurd viral videos. Special guests this season include Olympic athletes Adam Rippon, Chloe Kim and Laurie Hernandez, pop-rap duo Jack & Jack, “Wild ‘N Out” star Justina Valentina and more.

GREENLIGHTS

Netflix has greenlit a Christmas-themed “Nailed It!” season set to release this December entitled “Nailed It! Holiday.” Hosted by Nicole Byer and Jacques Torres, this holiday-themed competition sees home bakers with a terrible track record take a shot at recreating edible holiday masterpieces for a $10,000 prize. “Nailed It! Holiday” is produced by Dan Cutforth, Jane Lipsitz, Daniel Calin, Casey Kriley, Patrick J. Doody, and Gayle Gawlowski. Jo Sharon serves as co-executive producer.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

The Paley Center for Media, has named Margo Baumgart senior vice president of public programming. Baumgart comes to the Paley Center from ABC News’ top-rated morning program “Good Morning America,” where she was the senior broadcast producer in charge of special programming. Baumgart will be responsible for developing the overall strategic vision, creation, and successful implementation for Public Programs and events in New York and Los Angeles.

AWARDS

NBC announced its inaugural class for Female Forward, the network’s initiative founded last August by then-president Jennifer Salke that gives female directors a pipeline into scripted television. The 10 directors selected as finalists and the NBC series on which they have been paired are Rebecca Addelman (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”), Daniela De Carlo (“Chicago Med”), Lee Friedlander (“Good Girls”), Heather Jack (“Superstore”), Katie Locke O’Brien (“A.P. Bio”), Ramaa Mosley (“Blindspot”), Olivia Newman (“Chicago Fire”), Monica Raymund (“Law & Order: SVU”), Lisa Robinson (“The Blacklist”) and Christine Swanson (“Chicago P.D.”).

BEHIND THE SCENES

FourBoys Entertainment has closed a new production overall deal with CBS Studios. Founded by husband-and-wife acting duo Patricia Heaton and David Hunt, FourBoys Entertainment will develop and produce new series projects for the studio. Additionally they will be seeking a TV vehicle for Heaton to develop and star in, but her acting services will remain non-exclusive to the studio.

FIRST LOOK

Showtime has unveiled the official trailer for Season 9 of its comedy series “Shameless,” premiering on Sunday, Sept. 9 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. In Season 9, political fervor hits the South Side, and the Gallaghers take justice into their own hands. Check out the trailer below: