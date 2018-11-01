You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV Roundup: VH1 Announces ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Holi-Slay Spectacular’ Special

In today’s TV News Roundup, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” announces an hour-long holiday special, and Molly Ringwald joins the”Armistead Maupin’s Tales of the City” reboot.

DATES

VH1 will air “Rupaul’s Drag Race Holi-Slay Spectacular,” a one-hour special bringing back eight past franchise favorites to compete for the title of Drag Race Xmas Queen: Eureka O’Hara, Jasmine Masters, Kim Chi, Latrice Royale, Mayhem Miller, Shangela, Sonique,and Trixie Mattel. The special will air on Dec. 7 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

FOX Sports Films has announce the television premiere of the upcoming docu-film “They Fight,” airing Sunday, Nov. 11 on FOX. The film will also have a theatrical debut in select New York City and Los Angeles theaters on Friday, Nov. 9. The story is set in Washington D.C.’s Ward 8 neighborhood, following young boxers Ragahleak “Peanut” Bartee and Quincey Williams as they train for the 2017 Junior Olympics. This is the fourth film in Fox’s “Magnify” series, which debuted November 2017.

CASTING

Netflix has announced that Molly Ringwald will join the cast of “Armistead Maupin’s Tales of the City,” the upcoming reboot of the 1993 miniseries, based on the classic book series by Armistead Maupin.

HBO’s upcoming series “Euphoria” has cast Keean Johnson in the recurring role of Daniel, a teenager interested in Sydney Sweeney’s character Cassie. The upcoming 2019 series, based on the Israeli show of the same name, follows a group of high school students as they navigate friendship, identity, drugs, and sex in the age of social media. Zendaya will play the lead role of Rue, with co-stars including Maude ApatowAlexa Demie, Storm Reid, and more. Sam Levinson is set to write and produce the show, with additional executive producers such as Drake and Future the Prince.

RATINGS

Halloween took a toll on the broadcast ratings Wednesday night, with multiple shows seeing double digit declines week-to-week. On Fox, “Empire” drew a series low 1.2 rating in adults 18-49 and 4.2 million viewers, while “Star” also hit a new low with a 0.9 and 3.4 million viewers.

HONORS

The Peabody Awards have added four new members to the jury that judges submissions for the annual kudos. Los Angeles Times TV critic Lorraine Ali, TV writer-producer Karen Hall, Public Broadcasting Atlanta President-CEO Wonya Lucas and former Disney TV chief Anne Sweeney have joined the panel. Eric Deggans, TV critic for National Public Radio and a Peabody juror since 2013, will chair the board.

