TV Roundup: ‘Ozark’ Season 2 Release Date, Anita Baker Wins Lifetime Achievement Award

In today’s TV roundup, “Ozark” Season 2 gets a release date, LL Cool J premieres the “Story of Cool” docuseries and Anita Baker is set to win the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2018 BET Awards.

RENEWALS

Health-entertainment cable network Z Living announced it has acquired daytime talk show “The Doctors” and will air 150 episodes from recent seasons of the Emmy award-winning series across its programming schedule. “The Doctors” — which offers timely, topical and practical health, wellness and lifestyle information — will kick off on Z Living with a July 4 marathon running from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., with additional episodes daily.

DATES

Netflix announced Season 2 of their original family money laundering drama “Ozark” will stream Aug. 31. The show follows Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) and his family as they navigate the murky waters of life within a dangerous drug cartel. Check out a first look of Season 2 here:

MSNBC and executive producer LL Cool J announced the premiere for its upcoming three-part docuseries, “Story of Cool.” The first hour-long episode airs on Sunday, July 1 at 9 p.m. on the cabler. The series focuses on people, places and things that Americans have considered “cool” throughout history.

SPECIALS

SeriesFest organizers unveiled new additions to its previously announced lineup, Variety learned exclusively. CBS’ “Salvation” and Sony Crackle’s “SuperMansion: Summer Special” are on the docket, as are Jocko Sims and Janet Montgomery from NBC’s “New Amsterdam.” Also new to the line-up is “Morning Coffee with Television’s Game Changers,” featuring Ben Silverman, CEO of Propagate Media and Mike Fries, CEO of Liberty Global leading a conversation about the evolving national and international television marketplace. The festival takes place in Denver from June 22-27.

AWARD SHOWS

BET Networks announced R&B music legend, and Grammy-winning singer/songwriter, Anita Baker will be honored with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2018 BET Awards on June 24. BET also announced it will recognize six individuals for its annual Humanitarian Award, given to those “who have done extraordinary things in some of the most disheartening of situations.” These include James Shaw Jr. (disarmed Waffle House shooter), Naomi Wadler (11-year-old speaker at March For Our Lives), Mamoudou Gassama (climbed outside of building to save dangling 4 year old), Justin Blackmon (only student to walk out of his high school on National Student Walk-Out Day), Shaun King (journalist covering untold stories in the black community) and Anthony Borges (Parkland victim who threw himself in line of fire and shot 5 times).