TV Roundup: ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 15 Teaser Revealed (Watch)

In today’s TV roundup, ABC released new footage for the upcoming season of “Grey’s Anatomy” and Starz announced a new trailer for the fourth season of “Outlanders.”

DATES

Facebook Watch’s “Queen America,” starring Catherine Zeta-Jones, is set to premiere Nov. 21. The 10 episode series follows Vicki Ellis (Zeta-Jones), one of the most renowned pageant coaches in Oklahoma, as she tries to help an unpolished young woman (Belle Shouse) win a pageant show. Watch a clip from the show below.

PROGRAMMING

NBC announced a new companion series to “The Voice” called “Comeback Stage.” During the ten-part series, country singer Kelsea Ballerini will serve as a fifth judge and mentor six singers that do not get chosen for a team during the blind auditions. Then, after battling among themselves for a spot on “The Voice,” two finalists will perform live for America’s vote and the chance to return. The show is set to premiere during the 15th season of “The Voice,” which begins Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

FIRST LOOK

Starz has released an official trailer for the fourth season of the original series “Outlander,” premiering Nov. 4 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. This season will continue to follow 20th century doctor Claire Fraser (Caitriona Balfe) as she attempts to make a life for herself in colonial America. Starz also recently renewed “Outlander” for two more seasons, extending the series to its sixth season. Watch the trailer below.

Fox released a new trailer for the second season of “9-1-1,” which is set to premiere Sept. 23 8 p.m. ET. The show, starring Angela Bassett and Peter Krause, follows a team of first responders as they try to save people’s lives during high-pressure, emergency situations. Watch the trailer below.

ABC released new footage for the newest season of “Grey’s Anatomy,” which will begin Sept. 27 with a two hour premiere. During the special, doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial will vie for a new position as characters deal with the addition of new doctors to the hospital. Watch the footage below.



CASTING

Renee Young is set to become the first woman to join WWE’s “Monday Night Raw“ announce table. Jonathan Coachman will become the new host of WWE’s pay-per-view kickoff shows. Young started with WWE in 2012 and has previously worked as a backstage interviewer and commentator on “Raw,” “SmackDown Live“ and “NXT.” Coachman has hosted shows for WWE, ESPN, MSG Network and the Golf Channel and will begin his new role Sept. 16 prior to WWE’s “Hell in a Cell” pay-per-view event.

David Lambert will reprise his role as Brandon on “The Fosters” spin off show “Good Trouble” on Freeform. Joanna Johnson, Peter Paige and Bradley Bredeweg have worked as creators and showrunners for the show alongside executive producers Gregory Gugliotta, Christine Sacani, Maia Mitchell, Cierra Ramirez, Jennifer Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina. “Good Trouble” is set to premiere in January.

DEVELOPMENT

Mammoth Screen and Masterpiece have announced that the British drama series “Poldark” is coming to an end. The show just began filming its fifth and final season, which will feature returning stars Aidan Turner (Ross Poldark) and Eleanor Tomlinson (Demelza Poldark) for the last time. Season 4 of Poldark premieres Sept. 30 at 9 p.m. ET on Masterpiece.

IFC announced that it still plans to air “An Emmy for Megan” Sept. 17 at 11 p.m. despite the show’s loss at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Saturday. “Please tune in to watch the biggest snub in history, and yes, I’m including political races of the past two years,” Megan Amram said in a statement. As for next year’s entry, Amram has hinted at a revenge theme.

NBC Universal has announced “B.U.T.S: Spanish Class,” “Kyenvu,” “Masks,” “Monday,” “Rani” and “We Know Where You Live” as finalists for its 13th annual short film festival. The finalists were selected from 15 semi-finalist shorts that were screened in New York in August. Four out of the six finalists are written and/or directed by women, and female characters are central to four of the shorts. A finale screening and awards ceremony will be held Oct. 24 in Hollywood.



EXECUTIVE NEWS

Discovery Channel has promoted two executives, Scott Lewers and Jennifer Williams. Lewers has become the executive vice president of multiplatform programming and digital media and Williams will take on the newly-created role of executive vice president of global talent management and brand strategy and operations, discovery and factual. Previously, Lewers served as served as senior vice president of multi-platform programming and digital media at TLC and Williams worked as the head of global talent management and operations.

EXHIBITS

ABC and PopSugar have teamed up with the THINK1994 museum to create a week-long “Grey’s Anatomy” exhibit in celebration of the show’s 15th season from Sept. 21-23. The exhibit will feature pieces from artists such as Laura Collins, Derek Covington Smith and Miriam Carothers alongside other tributes to some of the show’s most iconic moments.

RATINGS

The premiere of “Mayans MC” on FX grew approximately 82% in the ratings after three days of delayed viewing. The show, which is set in the same world as “Sons of Anarchy,” originally drew 2.53 million viewers, reaching 4.6 million in Live+3.