TV Roundup: Netflix Drops ‘Narcos: Mexico’ Trailer (Watch)

Michael Pena Narcos: Mexico
CREDIT: Netflix

In today’s TV News Roundup, Netflix releases the trailer for “Narcos: Mexico,” streaming Nov. 16.

Watch the trailer for “Narcos: Mexico,” veering away from the first three seasons in Colombia to explore the origins of the drug war in Mexico. The new season streams Nov. 16 on Netflix.

Emmy Winning actress and activist Rachel Brosnahan will narrate “Paris to Pittsburgh,” an upcoming climate change documentary from Bloomberg Philanthropies and Radical MediaThe film will be broadcast worldwide from National Geographic Documentary Films on Wed., Dec. 12 at 9pm EST/PST. 

Bravo’s “Top Chef” returns Thursday, Dec. 6 at 9 p.m. EST/PST, hosted by Padma Lakshmi, head judge Tom Colicchio, Graham Elliot, Nilou Motamed and Gail Simmons. This season features 15 new chefs from cities across the U.S., competing in the American cities of Louisville, Lexington and Lake Cumberland before going abroad for the finale in Macau, China.

The teaser trailer has dropped for Season 4 of “The Magicians” after the cast held their first Facebook Live event from set Thursday. The show premieres Jan. 23 at 9 p.m. ET on SYFY.

Former NFL player Devin Goda will be a model on “The Price is Right,” network television’s most watched daytime program. Goda will join host Drew Carry, announcer George Grey, and models Rachel Reynolds, Amber Lancaster, Manuela Arbelaez and James O’Halloran for the episode on  Oct. 22 ,11 a.m. ET.

A slew of stars are slated to join “Peaky Blinders” for its fifth season, including Sam Claflin, Anya Taylor-Joy, Brian Gleeson, Neil Maskell,Kate Dickie, Cosmo Jarvis, Emmett J. Scanlan, Elliot CowanCharlene McKenna, Andrew Koji and Daryl McCormack. The new season will premiere in 2019.

Comedian Louie Anderson will guest star as “Bob,” an absentminded, old-school lawyer from Chicago, on the new season of TBS’ “Search Party.” The show follows four self-absorbed 20 somethings who attempt to cover up an questionably accidental murder.

The first even Infinity Film Festival (IFF) is being held Thursday, Nov. 1 at The Paley Center for Media in Los Angeles. The first festival will feature a special screening of episode 9 of “The Last Ship’s” final season, plus a panel will stars Bridget Regan and Bren Foster;  director Peter Weller, and executive producer and showrunner Steven Kane.

“The Goldbergs” slipped to a new series low on Wednesday night, coming in at a 1.1 rating in adults 18-49 and 4.9 million viewers. On The CW, “Riverdale” was down double digits from its premiere last week with a 0.4 and 1.3 million viewers.

