TV News Roundup: Amazon Releases ‘Man in the High Castle’ Trailer, ‘Easy’ Renewed for Third and Final Season

In today’s roundup, Amazon Prime Video has released a trailer for the third season of “The Man in the High Castle,” and Netflix renews “Easy” for a third and final season.

DATES

Amazon Prime Video has released the trailer for the third season of the series “The Man in the High Castle.” The new season will premiere on Friday, Oct. 5. Based on Philip K. Dick’s novel of the same name, the series is set in a reality in which the Allied Powers lost World War II and the U.S. is divided into the Great Nazi Reich. Season three finds tensions rising between the Reich and the Japanese Empire, and protagonist Juliana Crain (Alexa Davalos) works to interpret films showing an alternate history where the Allies won the war. Luke Kleintank (“Pretty Little Liars”), DJ Qualls (“Z Nation”), Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa (“Revenge”) and Rufus Sewell (“Victoria”) also star in the series. Watch the trailer below.

Starting Sept. 14, all seven seasons of the HBO comedy “Arli$$” will be available to stream on HBO NOW and HBO GO, in addition to partners’ streaming platforms. The show, which ran from 1996 to 2002, was a behind-the-curtains look at the glamorous world of professional sports. Starring, written and executive produced by actor/comedian Robert Wuhl, the series also included Sandra Oh, Jim Turner and Michael Boatman.

TNT has released the trailer for the fifth and final season of “The Last Ship,” which will premiere Sunday, Sept. 9 at 9 p.m. The series stars Eric Dane (“Grey’s Anatomy”), Bridget Regan (“Agent Carter”) and Adam Baldwin (“Chuck”), and follows the aftermath of a catastrophe that nearly decimated the global population. The new season sees the world recovering from the virus that nearly wiped out civilization, but global political unrest remains. Watch the trailer below.

CASTING

Matt Bomer, Adam Rippon and Minnie Driver will guest star in the upcoming 10th season “Will & Grace.” Bomer (“White Collar”) is a smooth-talking TV news anchor who dates Will Truman (Eric McCormack), Driver (“About a Boy”) returns as Karen Walker’s (Megan Mullally) nemesis/stepdaughter and Olympian Rippon makes a cameo appearance. Additional guest stars announced so far for season two include David Schwimmer, Alec Baldwin, Chelsea Handler, Jon Cryer and Mary McCormack. The new season premieres Thursday, Oct. 4 at 9 p.m. on NBC.

RENEWALS

Netflix has renewed the comedy anthology “Easy” for a third and final season, set for 2019. The show, which is written, directed and executive produced by Joe Swanberg, delves into the lives of a diverse array of Chicagoans as they confront modern dating, technology and culture. Season 2 featured Zazie Beetz, Kiersey Clemons, Dave Franco and Marc Maron. Cast details about season three have not yet been determined.

IFC has picked up “Baroness von Sketch Show” for a fourth season, which will air on the cable network in 2019. The all-female sketch series is performed and written by Carolyn Taylor, Meredith MacNeill, Aurora Browne and Jennifer Whalen. Whalen also serves as the season’s showrunner. Season 3 of the series will premiere Thursday, Nov. 8 at 9 p.m. with two back-to-back episodes.

DEVELOPMENT

HBO Documentary Films has acquired worldwide TV and streaming rights to Participant Media and Emerson Collective’s documentary feature film “Foster,” which will debut on HBO in 2019. Producer Deborah Oppenheimer and writer-director Mark Jonathan Harris previously worked together with HBO for the Oscar-winning documentary “Into the Arms of Strangers: Stories of the Kindertransport.” “Foster” aims to dispel myths about foster care and highlights first-hand stories of those navigating the system, with insights from social workers, advocates and others working in the justice system.

SPECIALS

NBC and Telemundo stations will air a “Clear the Shelters” special on Friday, Aug. 24 to recap the stations’ fourth annual pet adoption campaign. Jane Lynch, who hosts NBC’s “Hollywood Game Night,” will host the special that will air on NBC stations, and Stephanie Himonidis and Elva Saray of Telemundo 52 Los Angeles/KVEA will host a special on Telemundo stations. The campaign launched earlier this month, with animal shelters and rescues reducing or waiving pet adoption fees, and resulted in more than 90,000 pet adoptions.

CBS Sports HQ, the 24-hours streaming sports news network, will live stream the seven-hour “Fantasy Football Today Telethon” on Labor Day in preparation for one of the biggest draft days heading into the season. During the live telethon, CBS Sports fantasy experts, NFL writers and analysts, and former NFL players giving live analysis, real-time draft advice and even answering fantasy players’ questions. There will also be a live fan draft during the telethon, with fantasy experts on site to assist fantasy players as they try to put together a winning team. The telethon airs live from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on CBS Sports HQ and CBS Sports’ Facebook and Twitter channels.

Turner Classic Movies and The African American Film Critics Association will present “The Black Experience on Film” throughout September. The month-long programming event will showcase portrayals of African Americans throughout cinematic history, and features 13 film journalists as hosts and 32 films. The initiative begins Tuesday, Sept. 4, and continues every Tuesday and Thursday in primetime. Each airing focuses on a theme, such as “Hollywood Confronts Racism” on Thursday, Sept. 6, which will examine “A Raisin in the Sun” and “A Soldier’s Story.”